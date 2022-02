It's time to find out once and for all if you are a Grand Junction Valentine Stud - or a Romantic Dud. When it comes to romance, some guys in Grand Junction just seem to have a knack for doing and saying the right thing at just the right time. There are some men who genuinely try to be romantic but fail miserably. Then there are some that - if they try at all - give a half-hearted effort hoping to fool their lover into thinking they are Mr. Romantic, but she's not buying it.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO