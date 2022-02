A controversial plan to require overtime pay that would affect the 86,000 farmworkers in Oregon advanced on Tuesday along partisan lines. All seven Democrats on the House Committee on Business and Labor voted for House Bill 4002, which would require owners to pay farmworkers time and a half for hours over a 40 hour workweek, […] The post Proposal to pay farmworkers overtime overcomes first hurdle in Legislature appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.

OREGON STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO