Women's Basketball Continues Road Swing at Northeastern

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame Info: Sunday, February 13, 2022 - 12:00 p.m. Location: Cabot Center - Boston, Mass. The Drexel University women's basketball team travels up I-95 to Boston to take on Northeastern on Sunday, February 13. Tipoff from the Cabot Center is scheduled for noon. About Drexel. The Dragons used an...

Women's Basketball Drops Back and Forth Contest Against Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Merrimack College Women's basketball team competed from start to finish in their matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Friday evening. In a matchup where it seemed like every shot had an answer, the Blue Devils eventually came away with this one by a score of 75-64. The Warriors were led tonight by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished the game with a team high 12 points while shooting 4-10 from the field. Fellow senior, Carla Balague, finished right behind Mager with 11 points and five rebounds. Merrimack had three players who were very close to achieving triple doubles as graduate student, Paige McCormick, finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds. Junior, Jayme DeCesare, had another complete performance as she capped off this one with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sophomore, Teneisia Brown, returned to form as she collected eight points and nine rebounds to round off the top performers for Merrimack.
Bishop Eustace over Haddonfield - GIrls basketball recap

Senior Carly Serlenga scored 14 points to lead Bishop Eustace to a 27-19 win over Haddonfield at Eastern High in Voorhees. Serlenga was the game’s lone double-figure scorer. She also hit both of Bishop Eustace’s three-point field goals. Lexi Ciampi contributed six points for the winning Crusaders. Bishop...
No. 6 Women's Squash Picks Up Wins Against No. 9 Cornell and No. 20 St. Lawrence

ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 6 Drexel women's squash team came away with a pair of wins on Saturday, solidifying its position for the upcoming CSA Team Championships. The Dragons beat No. 9 Cornell 6-3 and downed No. 20 St. Lawrence 9-0. Against the Big Red, the bottom of the ladder proved to be the key and helped to showcase the depth of Drexel. The Dragons won all the matches from number six to number nine, dropping just one game along the way. Brooke Herring defeated Alexis Shatzman 11-4, 11-8, 11-6 in the sixth position with Ciara Richards topping McKenna Stoltz 5-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5 at number seven. In the eighth spot, it was Dina Rosli downing Ania LaDow 11-3, 13-11, 11-7 and at number nine, Lydia Robinson beat Mia Krishnamurthy 11-7, 11-5, 11-6.
Rutgers women's lacrosse defeats Delaware to open season

The Rutgers women’s lacrosse team defeated Delaware 16-8 in yesterday morning’s season-opener. Preceding the win on Saturday, junior midfielder Cassidy Spilis was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, her second consecutive season being recognized for the list. She is among 11 players in the conference to join the watch list.
Women’s Hockey: There’s no place like the road

In the second-to-last weekend series of the regular season, the UConn women’s hockey team took on Providence in a home-and-home set on Friday and Saturday. The Huskies hoped to build on their impressive record and win the season series against the Friars, who battled to a shootout early in the season that saw Providence come out on top.
Slow Start Dooms Mount as #16 Delaware Comes Away Victorious 12-6

EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 12, 2022) – The Mountaineers fall to #16 Delaware on Saturday afternoon 12-6 after the Blue Hens hold the Mount to one goal in the first half. Eight players for the Mount tallied a point, with Jared McMahon extending his scoring streak to seven games. Delaware's...
Women's Tennis Defeats UConn for First Win of Spring Season, 4-3

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Drexel women's tennis team picked up its first victory of the spring season on Friday afternoon after defeating UConn, 4-3, in a neutral site match at West Point, N.Y. Lorie Lemongo earned her first dual match victory in her young career in the Dragons' win over the Huskies.
MEN'S BASKETBALL TURNED AWAY BY WILDCATS

Newark, DE (2/12/22) The Dominican College men's basketball team dropped a conference game to the Wildcats of Wilmington University by a score of 79-75. With the loss, the Chargers fall to 16-5 (9-4 CACC). The Wildcats improved to 8-17 (5-10 CACC) after the win. Jalen Burgess (Springfield Gardens, N.Y.) led...
No. 9 Maryland women open season with 20-6 win over Saint Joseph’s | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action in Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 11: State women No. 9 Maryland 20, Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 6: Aurora Cordingley (Johns Hopkins) scored a game-high five goals to lead the visiting Terps (1-0) over the Hawks (0-1). The last time Maryland scored 20 goals was a 20-3 win over Rutgers on March 30, 2019. Victoria Hensh (Marriotts Ridge) scored three goals, while ...
Women’s Lacrosse Scores Six in the Second Quarter to Defeat Towson 14-11 in their Season Opener

EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 12, 2022) – Mount St. Mary's women's lacrosse starts off the 2022 campaign with a 14-11 over the Towson Tigers, the Mount's first-ever victory against Towson. Alayna Pagnotta led the way with four goals and two assists, while Dani Donoghue had a career-high four goals. Lindsey Tolliver had three assists and one goal in her collegiate debut, while Zoe Hurlburt and Erin Anderson had two goals and one assist each. The Mount dominated draw controls winning 18 compared to Towson's 10.
Kittatinny tops Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap

Matt Russell scored 14 points to lead Kittatinny past Morris Hills 49-39 in Newton. Kittatinny (10-9) led 32-30 at the end of the third quarter and closed the game out on a 17-9 run in the fourth to win its fourth-straight game. Mike Zoellner also had 11 with Shane Russell...
