Women's Basketball Continues Road Swing at Northeastern

ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 6 Drexel women's squash team came away with a pair of wins on Saturday, solidifying its position for the upcoming CSA Team Championships. The Dragons beat No. 9 Cornell 6-3 and downed No. 20 St. Lawrence 9-0. Against the Big Red, the bottom of the ladder proved to be the key and helped to showcase the depth of Drexel. The Dragons won all the matches from number six to number nine, dropping just one game along the way. Brooke Herring defeated Alexis Shatzman 11-4, 11-8, 11-6 in the sixth position with Ciara Richards topping McKenna Stoltz 5-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5 at number seven. In the eighth spot, it was Dina Rosli downing Ania LaDow 11-3, 13-11, 11-7 and at number nine, Lydia Robinson beat Mia Krishnamurthy 11-7, 11-5, 11-6.
