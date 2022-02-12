Review: About an Elf (Nintendo Switch)

It can be argued quite easily whether The Longest Road on Earth is even a game. Personally, it falls into the category of an experience more than anything else. There are no ways to fail, the ‘levels’ are incredibly linear, and there are no dialogue choices – heck, there isn’t any dialogue at all. This is done to let the actions and music take centre stage. The entire experience is open to the player’s interpretation, which is quite interesting. It will be nice to compare this review to others to see how the narrative of this game affected us all differently.

