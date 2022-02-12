Review: About an Elf (Nintendo Switch)

An absorbing point and click adventure with a distinctive art style, Unforeseen Incidents finds a natural new home on the Nintendo Switch. The Finger Guns Review. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that a member of the Unforeseen Incidents development team at Backwoods Entertainment or Application Systems Heidelberg was named “Nostradamus”. Originally released in May 2018, this game is set during an epidemic where most people are staying indoors to avoid catching a mysterious illness. Less than a year later… well, unless you’ve been in a coma for 2 years, you know what happened. Some spookily accurate, uncomfortable symmetry with real world events aside, Unforeseen Incidents is a thoroughly entertaining point and click adventure that’s only marred by a few technical hiccups and one or two puzzles that find themselves lost in the weeds.
