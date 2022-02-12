Two rules that need to be adjusted for the 2022 season

The game of college football is one of the best atmospheres: the fans, the student sections, the electric entrances to the stadium.

There is so much to love about the game but a few parts make you scratch your head. We can all complain about officiating, but one conference isn’t worse than another. It feels that way at times because more often than not the SEC has the national stage.

While there is no clear-cut answer to fix officiating at the collegiate level, two areas I would like to be fixed immediately. Let’s start with the one rule that I think everyone can agree on.

Fix The Targeting Rule

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) reacts to being called for targeting at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Georgia Bulldogs lead the Auburn Tigers 17-3 at halftime. Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The rule itself is a good one. Players should be penalized for targeting, but some modification is needed. Any player that is confirmed by instant replay is ejected from the game, regardless of whether the believed intent was there or not. The team is penalized 15 yards and it loses that player for the rest of the game. If the guilty player is ejected in the second half, he has to sit the first half of the next game.

That is a bit much. The suggestion here would be to have targeting penalties put into two categories, much as they do with flagrant fouls in basketball.

Targeting 1: The player is penalized for targeting but remains in the game.

Targeting 2: The player is immediately ejected from the game and sent to the sideline. This ruling would be for clear malicious intent based on instant replay.

That rule change is better for the game of football.

Next, a rule that needs an overhaul