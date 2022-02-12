NU Notes: Huskers Split Day Two at UNI Dome Classic

Phoenix, Ariz. – Fordham softball completed day two of the Grand Canyon Kick-Off Classic on Saturday, splitting a doubleheader. The Rams defeated Weber State, 4-1, but fell to Kansas, 6-2. For the weekend so far, Fordham is 1-3. Fordham was undone by the long ball in game one, with the Wildcats hitting three, as the Rams fell to Weber State, 5-1.Brianna Pinto notched the lone run with a single up the middle to score Bella Ayala. There were no home runs in game two but Grand Canyon was able to get to starter Bailey Enoch for 10 runs and 11 hits. For Fordham, Enoch and freshman Sydney Wells each went 2-for-2 at the plate with one RBI apiece, Enoch also scoring. Pinto also singled and stole her second base in as many games and Rachel Hubertus drew a walk.

