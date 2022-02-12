ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NU Notes: Huskers Split Day Two at UNI Dome Classic

By NU Athletic Communications
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska softball team split a pair of games Saturday morning at the UNI Dome Classic, falling to Iowa State 7-4 in the first game before rebounding with a 10-1 six-inning win over Drake in game two. A two-out fourth-inning grand slam broke a 3-3 tie and powered Iowa...

