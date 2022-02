The first ten minutes had me thinking an even game may be possible, but by the time the second period was underway Calgary was back to dictating how the game script would be wrote. The Islanders hardly found any decent room in tight on Markstrom at 5v5 and were only able to score at 5v5 because the defender/center miscommunicated and left Pageau open. Flames look to be playing at an elevated physical level ever since coming out of the all-star break – a huge part of why they’ve stretched the current winning streak to six games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO