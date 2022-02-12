Knicks vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The New York Knicks (25-32) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (34-34) at Moda Center
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday February 12, 2022
New York Knicks 103, Portland Trail Blazers 112 (Final)
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum: “I’ve got to be better on the defensive end… when to switch, when not to switch. I’ve got to tighten that up.” Added that he’s getting used to parts of different defensive system from what he did in nine years with Portland – 10:46 PM
tari be on the rim like my dawg Emmit used to 😂💪🏽 … pause.
#Knicks choke away huge lead to Trail Blazers, end rough trip on sour note. Thibs questions toughness #NBA
💯
#RipCity
💯
💯
#RipCity
Blazers, Kings and Spurs all win.
Three teams OKC fans were sweating in the Jabari/Chet/Paolo/Ivey sweepstakes are starting to look much less worrisome. – 9:18 PM
Hustle & Hart.
Hustle & Hart.
Hustle & Hart.
Have to admit: Been pleasantly surprised by Justise Winslow since he's joined Blazers. Don't really want him shooting 3s, but he is solid in a lot of other areas. Nothing flashy, just solid.
Julius Randle today:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 16 REB
✅ 6 AST
Randle is the first @New York Knicks player to record at least 25p/5r/5a in five straight games since Walt Frazier (Dec. 1971).
He’s the first Knick to record at least 25p/10r/5a in three straight games since Bob McAdoo (April 1978). pic.twitter.com/pFGlFAdlSj – 8:38 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
"As far as our fans that want us to lose, I'll say, 'just turn the TV off when it gets close.'" – Blazers coach Chauncey Billups after his team rallied from 23 down to defeat the Knicks, 112-103.
Tom Thibodeau on Quentin Grimes getting no shots in the fourth quarter after going for 14 points in the third: "The game's going to tell you (what to do). They loaded up. (If) they're double teaming, then we've got to hit the open man. That's probably the big thing."
Disaster in Portland as #Knicks choke #NBA
Big problem for the Knicks down the stretch: Rebounding with Robinson done for the night. Portland crushed them 19-7 on the boards in the fourth quarter.
“If we’re small, we need everyone fighting for rebounds and gotta find a body on a shot,” Thibs said. “So, just get it done.” – 8:02 PM
Chauncey Billups on overcoming a 23-point deficit to beat the Knicks: "We just don't let go of the rope." #RipCity
Final Box Score: Trail Blazers 112, Knicks 103
Final Box Score: Trail Blazers 112, Knicks 103
Final Box Score: Trail Blazers 112, Knicks 103
Chauncey Billups on fans who would rather see the Blazers lose: "I would say just appreciate what we're doing. As a coach, it's really important for me to continue to get better. … For fans who want to see us lose, I guess just turn the TV off when it gets close."
Julius Randle last 5 games:
29.2 PPG
12.8 RPG
6.2 APG
46.7 FG%
Starting to look like himself from last season. pic.twitter.com/EkoeowFKRr – 7:48 PM
Josh Hart Blazers debut:
23 PTS
7-12 FG
3-6 3P
W
He was +12, the highest among Blazers starters. pic.twitter.com/ZUnIUw6OBx – 7:43 PM
Quentin Grimes scored 17 points in the third quarter.
He didn’t attempt a single shot in the fourth quarter.
Not one.
Zero FG attempts
Inexcusable. Gotta feed the hot hand. (Not having a PG hurts) – 7:41 PM
Anfernee Simons is the real deal.
30 PTS
5 REB
8 AST
6 3PT
It’s his 4th 30-point game of the season. pic.twitter.com/umqQyjwimk – 7:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Final 📊
Ant: 30p/8a/5r
Josh: 23p/2a
Ben: 17p/5r/2a
Justise: 14p/6a/5r
Nurk: 12p/20r/6a
CJ E: 5p/5r
Elijah: 5p
Trendon: 4p/5r/3a
GB3: 2p/4r – 7:39 PM
Anfernee Simons is on another level in 2022, definitely.
He led the Blazers once again into a huge turnaround win over the Knicks.
30 points
5 rebounds
8 assists
6/12 3P
That guy deserves huge attention. #RipCity – 7:36 PM
What. A. Comeback.
#RipCity
What. A. Comeback.
What. A. Comeback.
#RipCity
Final: Trail Blazers 112, Knicks 103.
Knicks blow 23-point, third quarter lead & fall to 25-32, 12th in the East.
• Randle 28-16-6
• Grimes 20-4-3
• Walker 23 pts
• Simons 30-5-8
• Hart 23 pts
Portland wins the fourth quarter 35-11 to close the comeback. – 7:32 PM
Another fun Blazer game! No quit in this team. Portland beats New York, 112-103. And can we talk about Josh Hart’s debut?? Also, another spectacular 2nd half from Ant. Join me on @KOINNews in the 5 o’clock hour for all the highlights! #RipCity – 7:32 PM
Devastating loss for the Knicks. They had a ton of momentum up 20+ points late in the third quarter. Could have closed out the road trip with two straight win heading into OKC game Monday.
Instead, they play their worst quarter of the season and have to limp back to New York – 7:32 PM
Blazers 112, Knicks 103: FINAL. 30 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 23 points, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. 13 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal/block for Justise Winslow. – 7:31 PM
Crazy.
The Knicks were up 82-59 with 4:55 to go in the third quarter. The Trail Blazers outscored them 53-21 over the final 16:55 of the game. – 7:30 PM
The Blazers put together a 34-11 fourth quarter to beat the Knicks. Congratulations or I’m sorry that happen to you. – 7:30 PM
The Knicks led by 23 points with 4:55 left in the third quarter.
They lost 112-103 to the Portland Trail Blazers.
New Yorkers should toss them to Seattle. – 7:30 PM
The Trail Blazers have more than TRIPLED the Knicks’ score during the fourth quarter. This is just a brutal close from the Knicks. – 7:28 PM
JUSTISE WINSLOW APPRECIATION TWEET
JUSTISE WINSLOW APPRECIATION TWEET
Because he’s restricted, the Blazers can match any offer Simons receives – but they are gonna have match a monster offer this summer – 7:25 PM
Good grief. It is 29-9, Blazers, in the fourth quarter. – 7:22 PM
could not pick a better sequence to illustrate every Knicks 4th quarter this season.
Randle double-teamed, aimless passes, Randle forcing some bullshit at end of shot clock because he has to, miscommunication on D, blown 15-point lead in mere minutes. pic.twitter.com/aTFoxcJCfV – 7:21 PM
Knicks say Cam Reddish has a sore right ankle – questionable to return – 7:19 PM
Cam Reddish has a sore right ankle and is questionable to return to this game, Knicks say. – 7:19 PM
Justise Winslow has been really helpful for the Blazers. Perhaps too helpful for some. His defense and passing instincts are just super useful for this team. – 7:17 PM
Blazers have scored 11 straight (40-16 total run) and lead the Knicks 99-98. Knicks have made 1 field goal in the fourth quarter with 4:23 left. – 7:17 PM
Blazers pounding the frazzled Knicks in the fourth quarter and the run is up to 40-16 as the Blazers have taken a 99-98 lead at MODA. 4:23 left. – 7:17 PM
The Knicks are 1-for-12 from the field in the fourth quarter. – 7:16 PM
👀👀👀👀
👀👀👀👀
Blazers lead. – 7:16 PM
Knicks were up 15 going into the 4th. You’ll never guess what happened next. – 7:14 PM
Would say the Knicks are in the process of blowing a 23-point lead to the G League Blazers but the Blazers don’t even have a G League team so you can’t make that joke. – 7:14 PM
The Trail Blazers are on a 36-16 run and have cut the Knicks’ 23-point lead to three with 5 and a half minutes to go. – 7:14 PM
Blazers on a 16-4 run to cut the Knicks’ lead to 98-95 with 5:40 to play – 7:13 PM
ANFERNEE
ANFERNEE
Knicks 23 point lead is down to 6 midway through the fourth. Mitch is in the locker room. Waiting on word on Cam, who is also in the back. – 7:12 PM
Cam Reddish appeared to come down awkwardly after a missed three earlier — he’s also not on the bench now. – 7:10 PM
And this time, Knicks say Mitchell Robinson will not return. – 7:06 PM
Mitchell Robinson is now OUT for the rest of the game with a sore left ankle, Knicks say. – 7:06 PM
Third Quarter Box Score: Knicks 92, Trail Blazers 77
Third Quarter Box Score: Knicks 92, Trail Blazers 77
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220212/… – 7:03 PM
Knicks 92, Blazers 77: end of third quarter. 20 points, 8 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. 8 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Ben McLemore. – 6:58 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
NO ONE IS SAFE WHEN @Greg Brown TAKES FLIGHT!
NO ONE IS SAFE WHEN @Greg Brown TAKES FLIGHT!
(sorry @Trendon Watford 😩)
Josh Hart is sitting on 17 points and has hit 3-6 threes through 3 quarters, but the Trail Blazers are trailing the Knicks 92-77 IN Portland. – 6:58 PM
Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Trail Blazers 92-77.
• Randle 24-15-5
• Walker 21 pts
• Grimes 20-3-3
• Simons 20 pts, 8 asts
• Hart 17 pts
Knicks scored 39 points in the third quarter. – 6:57 PM
maybe don’t wreck mitchell robinson’s ankle when you’re up by double digits challenge – 6:57 PM
Robinson shakes off the limp for a lob from Burks and a dunk – until that he had 0 points and 0 rebounds in 14 minutes. – 6:55 PM
Mitchell Robinson is limping up and down the floor but staying in. Hurt his ankle earlier in the game. – 6:55 PM
Reddish just missed a three and came down limping. Mitch is also limping. – 6:54 PM
The Blazers are bad but the vibes are a complete 180 from a week ago. You can feel a shift in energy in the building. – 6:53 PM
#Blazers are rebuilding and all eyes will be on whether Damian Lillard wants to stay here next season. According to a source, Lillard, out for the season, has seen his interest in #Knicks lessen
I guess we could put it this way – the Knicks are on an 82-49 run. – 6:47 PM
Josh Hart is called for his second career Flagrant foul. His only other Flagrant came during his second season in the NBA (2018-19) when he was with the Lakers. – 6:44 PM
After review, @Josh Hart is assessed a flagrant 1 for half throwing Grimes to the ground on a fastbreak – 6:44 PM
Knicks now say Mitchell Robinson (sore left ankle) is questionable to return. – 6:42 PM
Mitchell Robinson has a sore left ankle and is questionable to return today in Portland, Knicks say. – 6:41 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson (sore left ankle) is questionable to return.
Taj Gibson +25 in 13 mins – 6:38 PM
Quentin Grimes does not look like a No. 25 pick. – 6:37 PM
Q HEATIN’ UP 🥵 pic.twitter.com/RjAkFRohF7 – 6:36 PM
Kemba Walker has 17 points already. He’s 4-5 from deep. It’s the first time Walker has scored in double-digits since Jan. 18, a nine-game stretch. – 6:29 PM
Throwback Kemba game. – 6:28 PM
Kemba firing right now – 6:27 PM
Kemba Walker is on fire today – 6-for-7 – 4-for-5 from 3 – 17 points in 14 minutes. – 6:27 PM
First Half Box Score: Knicks 53, Trail Blazers 48
First Half Box Score: Knicks 53, Trail Blazers 48
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220212/… – 6:13 PM
Halftime in Portland. pic.twitter.com/us9wWw13wo – 6:11 PM
Halftime. Knicks lead the Trail Blazers 53-48.
• Randle 14-11-4
• Walker 11 pts
• Gibson 8 & 5
• Hart 13 pts
• Nurkic 6-11-3
Knicks shooting 39% from the field and 4-17 from deep. Blazers shooting 38% from the field and 7-23 from 3. – 6:11 PM
Knicks 53, Blazers 48: halftime. 13 points, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. 6 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 6:11 PM
It’s 53-48 Knicks at the half after Julius tries to top Ty Jerome by adding a shot that doesn’t hit the rim to the end of 20 seconds of dribbling. Still, Randle with 14 and 10 at the half. Kemba 11 points. – 6:10 PM
We'll be right back.
#RipCity
We’ll be right back.
We'll be right back.
#RipCity
what a find from @Justise Winslow! 👁️
what a find from @Justise Winslow! 👁️
When was the last time we saw Immanuel Quickley go all the way to the rim like that, instead of stepping back or going with the floater early? – 6:00 PM
It’s about to be Jericho Sims time with Mitch already having 3 fouls and a break coming for Taj…and Nerlens watching from the back again. – 5:55 PM
Mitchell Robinson has three fouls. It’s gonna be a Taj Gibson kinda day. – 5:47 PM
First Quarter Box Score: Knicks 23, Trail Blazers 20
First Quarter Box Score: Knicks 23, Trail Blazers 20
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220212/… – 5:43 PM
Think Blazers fans are going to like Josh Hart. Plays hard. Can shoot. Defend. – 5:42 PM
Knicks started down 12-0 – outscored Blazers 21-4 and lead 23-20 after a first quarter that looked like both teams met new players this week. – 5:42 PM
Knicks 23, Blazers 20: end of first quarter. 10 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Josh Hart. 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 32 percent, NYK 40 percent. – 5:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
J Hart is leading us with 10 points in 9 minutes.
J Hart is leading us with 10 points in 9 minutes.
#RipCity
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Blazers 23-20.
• Randle 10 & 5
• Hart 10 pts
• Nurkic 4 & 6 – 5:41 PM
Elijah Hughes making his Blazers debut now – 5:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We're a fan of this @CJ Elleby / @Justise Winslow connection
Blazers just abusing and picking on Kemba defensively – 5:25 PM
Hart now 2-2 from three and the Knicks have yet to score with 7:30 to play in the first quarter – 5:22 PM
the Knicks scored – 5:22 PM
Nice start for @Josh Hart in the first three minutes of his #Blazers career: played some tough straight-up D on Julius Randle, dove for a loose ball, and hit a three. #RipCity
Welcome to Portland, @Josh Hart ❤️
Welcome to Portland, @Josh Hart ❤️
Blazers have 2 starters who just arrived in trades and they up 7-0 on Knicks – timeout Knicks with 9:11 left in the first quarter. – 5:17 PM
Josh gets us on the board with a triple!
Josh gets us on the board with a triple!
Josh Hart now shooting a career 100% from the field as a Blazer. – 5:15 PM
LET'S GO KNICKS
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in sunny PDX ☀️
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/zgOftkJZ5a – 4:55 PM
Same 5️⃣ to start things off in Portland
Josh Hart makes his @Portland Trail Blazers debut in the Grinch Kobe 6s 👀
The Knicks played at the league’s slowest pace over their first 50 games this season, averaging 95.4 possessions per game.
Over their last seven games, NY has averaged 100.1 possessions per game, which ranks inside the top-10 in the NBA during this span
tommybeer.substack.com/p/randles-revi… – 4:44 PM
Mitchell Robinson has grabbed at least 4 offensive rebounds in each of his nine games.
That’s the longest such streak in the NBA in two years (Andre Drummond in January of 2020) – 4:36 PM
Weekend work.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @New York Knicks
⌚️ 2:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/LZrq4PpJ9r – 4:15 PM
𝑄𝑢𝑖𝑐𝑘 𝑓𝑜𝑐𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑚𝑎𝑛
Tale of the tape 📊
Tale of the tape 📊
@DKSportsbook | #NewYorkForever
🧡🤝💙
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning in the building for today’s game vs. Knicks – 3:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Celebration of Black History Gameday Poster 🎨
Tonight's Celebration of Black History Gameday Poster 🎨
Art by @omakasage
#Blazers say Dennis Smith Jr. (right elbow strain) is out for today's game against the Knicks.
𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐮𝐩!
𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐮𝐩!
#UltraDrip | @Immanuel Quickley
Love Chauncey Billups telling the mighty New York media that aside from scouting the Knicks for today’s game he hasn’t paid much attention to them this season 😂 – 3:31 PM
Nerlens Noel and RJ Barrett are both OUT today in Portland, Tom Thibodeau says. He says Barrett is still day to day. – 3:31 PM
Nerlens and RJ are both out – 3:30 PM
Chauncey Billups says Josh Hart will play and start today. – 3:18 PM
Chauncey Billups says he’ll start Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, CJ Elleby, Justise Winslow, and Jusuf Nurkic today against New York. #RipCity – 3:18 PM
Josh Hart is starting for Portland today. – 3:18 PM
“You could see the writing on the wall”
"You could see the writing on the wall"
Former #Blazers Shooting Guard @Bonzi Wells tells @talkhoops and @ReggieTheus why this could be the beginning of the end for Damian Lillard in Portland #RipCity
Joe Ingles, one of the new Blazers, has arrived in Portland. He’s out for the season with an ACL injury and becomes a free agent this summer. Interim GM Joe Cronin said they value his Bird Rights. pic.twitter.com/kynO1nnaZR – 3:09 PM
RJ Barrett (ankle) has been ruled out of today’s game in Portland.
Nerlens Noel still listed as questionable.
Eric Blesdsoe and Keon Johnson (whom the Blazers acquired via trade this week) will not play.
BTW, game tips off at 5 PM EST – 2:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Today we celebrate the vision, resilience & history of a community that has shaped our nation 🖤
#BlackHistoryMonth x #RipCity pic.twitter.com/4CzE3Tbj1P – 2:00 PM
Which Knick would you trust as your QB?
🏈: @wingstop
Which Knick would you trust as your QB?
🏈: @wingstop
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We welcome you to our annual Celebration of Black History Game!
A portion of proceeds from tonight’s game will go directly to @beamvillage, a local nonprofit working to break generational cycles for Black youth through community-driven educational support & initiatives. pic.twitter.com/wYKVylfr26 – 12:15 PM
Mood knowing that we don't have to stay up past midnight for the game 😅
Blazers Injury Report:
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee; ACL tear), Keon Johnson (right ankle; sprain), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery) and Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) are out for today’s game against Knicks – 11:38 AM
Final stop in the West Coast trip!
🏀: vs. Trail Blazers
🕔: 5:00 PM ET
📺: @MSGNetworks | MSG GO
@BetMGM x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/K4ynMLTaGi – 11:20 AM
