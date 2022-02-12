ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Porter Moser on loss to No. 8 Kansas: 'We’ve got to keep chasing and get better, man'

By Joey Helmer
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sooners made a bid at their first win in Lawrence in 29 years, but in the end they ended up with the same result as their 20 previous tries. Guard Jordan Goldwire's attempt at a game-tying 2-pointer in the final seconds came up offline, and the Sooners fell 71-69 to...

247sports.com

247Sports

Porter Moser previews Red River Showdown rematch

NORMAN, Okla. — For yet another time this season the other day, the Sooners came up just short in a difficult Big 12 contest. They fell 71-69, as point guard Jordan Goldwire's jumper at the buzzer came up offline. So, now they'll have to regroup when the arch-rival Texas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins and Gabe Osabuohien’s Explosive Sideline Encounter

Morgantown, West Virginia – At the end of today’s brutal 81-58 loss at Oklahoma State, Gabe Osabuohien was ejected from the game for a technical foul. Osabuohien, a senior who finished the game with 1 point, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 17 minutes, stopped to speak with Bob Huggins in an animated fashion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Free throw disparity 'alarming,' EJ Liddell 'one of the best': Juwan Howard

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Ohio State, 68-57, on Saturday night at the Crisler Center. Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 17 points, and he was the only player on the team to sink a 3-pointer until the final minute. Hunter Dickinson added 14 points on 17 field-goal attempts.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox34.com

WATCH: Coach Mark Adams news conference after Texas Tech beats TCU 82-69

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball team remains undefeated at home this season, after overcoming a deficit of 13 points in the first half to knock off TCU 82-69. The Red Raiders are now (15-0) at home, but the perfect record didn’t come without multiple scares Saturday afternoon. Tech began to fall behind mid-way through the first half of the game. At the 5:22 mark in the half, a Damion Baugh three pointer put the team down 35-22. Moments later, after a missed three pointer, junior guard Kevin McCullar seemed to roll his ankle after stepping on Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon’s foot. McCullar did not return to the game after being helped back to the locker room.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

UNC-Florida State: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina won for the 13th time in 14 games at the Smith Center on Saturday, exploding out of the gate to build an early 24-1 lead and coasting to a 94-74 victory against an undermanned Florida State squad. Carolina (18-7, 10-4 ACC) led 18-0...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan football: Josh Gattis details why he left Wolverines for Miami Hurricanes

Michigan football lost one of its top assistants last week following Josh Gattis' move to Miami to join Mario Cristobal's first-year staff as the Hurricanes' new offensive coordinator. Gattis was college football's Broyles Award winner last season after taking Michigan's offense to new heights and leaves as a three-year member of Jim Harbaugh's staff.
MIAMI, FL
WHO 13

Kansas State beats Iowa State 75-69 in OT

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored five of his 16 points in overtime and Kansas State rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Iowa State 75-69 on Saturday. Nowell made three 3-pointers and had six assists. Nijel Pack made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Mark Smith added 15 points and nine rebounds […]
IOWA STATE
Clayton News Daily

No. 8 Kansas makes late run, holds on to beat Oklahoma, 71-69

Jalen Wilson scored 22 points to lead No. 8 Kansas to a 71-69 win over Oklahoma on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. The Sooners had a chance to send the game to overtime, but Jordan Goldwire's step-back jumper in the final seconds bounced off the front of the rim and Oklahoma couldn't corral the ball before time expired.
LAWRENCE, KS
Little Apple Post

Jayhawks edge Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 22 points and No. 8 Kansas used a late run to beat Oklahoma 71-69. The Jayhawks scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes. Kansas improved to 20-4. Jordan Goldwire scored 20 points for Oklahoma. He missed a jumper in the final seconds as the Sooners fell to 14-11.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutchinson News

Jalen Wilson thriving offensively for Kansas basketball at just the right time

LAWRENCE — Intentionally or not, the Kansas men's basketball team leaned on Jalen Wilson during Saturday's 71-69 win against Oklahoma. With Kansas up 63-59, Wilson drove into the lane, maneuvered around a Sooners defender and banked in a tough shot with about 2:30 left. After a few Jayhawks combined to go 2-for-6 from the free-throw line and Oklahoma hit a 3-pointer, Wilson stepped up to the free-throw line and knocked down a couple with 1:04 left to put Kansas up 69-62. After Kansas allowed the Sooners to cut the deficit to 70-69, Wilson stepped to the line and hit one of the two with about 16 seconds left to give the Jayhawks a little more breathing room.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Live updates: No. 6 KU basketball vs. Oklahoma State

Kansas basketball (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) faces a quick turnaround with a Big Monday matchup with Oklahoma State (12-12, 5-7 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks enter Monday’s game off the back of a close win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Oklahoma State, on the other hand, enters the contest off the back of a blowout win over West Virginia at home.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Oklahoma

Kansas basketball got back to its winning ways on Saturday, bouncing back from a loss to Texas on Monday with a 71-69 win over Oklahoma. KU got off to a bit of a slow start in the contest, falling behind 15-11 in the opening eight minutes. Oklahoma led by as many as eight points in the first half before KU closed the gap to three points at the break. In the second half, KU was able to play better on both ends. But about mid-way through the second half, KU's big men were struggling to guard Oklahoma's Tanner Groves. So, Bill Self called on freshman Zach Clemence to enter the game for the first time since he suffered a toe injury in early January. Clemence held his own and was on the floor as KU re-took the lead. The Jayhawks were eventually able to see out the game, though the Sooners could have potentially won the game with a 3-pointer on the final possession.
OKLAHOMA STATE

