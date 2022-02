NASHVILLE, TN (February 4, 2022) — Rising singer-songwriter Bri Fletcher is channeling her inner 90’s kid with the release of “Astronaut.” Written by Fletcher, Andrew Capra and Elysse Yulo, “Astronaut” is a nostalgic track that recalls memories of carefree days when all you had to worry about was if you wanted to be a “rockstar or astronaut” when you grew up. The accompanying music video features real, home videos from Bri’s childhood and a plethora of 90’s staples. Click HERE to find “Astronaut” on your preferred platform and HERE to watch the music video.

10 DAYS AGO