‘Northern Skies Over Empty Space’: Berlin Review

Powerful dramatisation of a couple’s survival of the Bataclan terrorist attack in Paris. One Year, One Night, Isaki Lacuesta’s subtle and powerful follow-up to Between Two Waters, explores the consequences for a young couple in the crowd at the 2015 concert at the Bataclan theatre in Paris, where a terrorist attack killed 90 people. Based on survivor testimony and on Spaniard Ramon Gonzalez’s memoir ‘Peace, Love and Death Metal’, this Spain/France coproduction brings to bear all Lacuesta’s hallmarks, among them a quasi-documentary style grounded in realism and a deep compassion for the unfortunate. The result is an emotionally compelling psychological drama that, using Berlin as a platform, could bring Lacuesta wider international acclaim.
