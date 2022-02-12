‘Northern Skies Over Empty Space’: Berlin Review

Debunking myths and scrutinising synthetic diamonds this curious documentary becomes its own caper. Dir: Jason Kohn. USA. 2021. 87 minutes. What’s the difference between a natural diamond and a synthetic or ‘lab-grown’ one? From a purely scientific viewpoint, they’re identical, says gemmologist Dusan Simic, one of the characters that populate and animate Jason Kohn’s engaging new documentary. Outspoken diamond merchant Martin Rapaport disagrees: owning a synthetic ‘rock’ is like owning a perfectly executed fake Picasso, he tells us. “No-one knows it’s not the real thing – but you do”. Around these opposing views – mutually exclusive because they belong to entirely different value systems – Kohn constructs a thought-provoking film that is also an entertaining human comedy. The twist in the tail (soon enough revealed not to count as a spoiler) is that the ‘natural’ diamond industry knows full well that synthetic gems have entered its supply chain and its engagement rings – but they’re not keen for anyone else to find out.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO