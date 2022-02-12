ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Northern Skies Over Empty Space’: Berlin Review

By Lee Marshall
Screendaily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlejandra Marquez Abella’s third feature is a powerful blend of class drama and classic Western, set on a Mexican ranch. Dir: Alejandra Marquez Abella. Mexico. 2022. 116 minutes. A premonition of end times hangs like a storm cloud over Don Reynaldo’s ranch, the sole location of Alejandra Marquez...

www.screendaily.com

Screendaily

‘Nothing Lasts Forever’: Berlin Review

Debunking myths and scrutinising synthetic diamonds this curious documentary becomes its own caper. Dir: Jason Kohn. USA. 2021. 87 minutes. What’s the difference between a natural diamond and a synthetic or ‘lab-grown’ one? From a purely scientific viewpoint, they’re identical, says gemmologist Dusan Simic, one of the characters that populate and animate Jason Kohn’s engaging new documentary. Outspoken diamond merchant Martin Rapaport disagrees: owning a synthetic ‘rock’ is like owning a perfectly executed fake Picasso, he tells us. “No-one knows it’s not the real thing – but you do”. Around these opposing views – mutually exclusive because they belong to entirely different value systems – Kohn constructs a thought-provoking film that is also an entertaining human comedy. The twist in the tail (soon enough revealed not to count as a spoiler) is that the ‘natural’ diamond industry knows full well that synthetic gems have entered its supply chain and its engagement rings – but they’re not keen for anyone else to find out.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Berlin 2022: Hong Kong and China hot projects

Chinese and Hong Kong filmmakers continue to be prolific, despite the continuing effects of the lockdown. Screen profiles the titles selected for the festival as well as some of the key titles available to EFM buyers. This year’s EFM line-up from Hong Kong and China is dominated by Rotterdam and...
WORLD
Screendaily

‘My Emptiness and I’: Rotterdam Review

A trans woman defines herself in this standout Spanish feature debut. Dir/scr: Adrián Silvestre. Spain. 2022. 98 mins. Made with a rare sensitivity and compassion, My Emptiness and I is a study, at once muted and lacerating, of the search for validation of a young trans woman in a world which can offer her no ready-made identities to choose from. Built around a superb, challenging central performance by Raphaëlle Perez, the understated Emptiness seems destined to fill LGBTQ+ themed festival slots and sidebars whilst confirming Adrián Silvestre as one of Spain’s standout new directorial talents.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Rookies’: Berlin Review

French hip-hop dance battle documentary gives Berlin’s Generation 14Plus an energetic opener. Dirs. Thierry Demaizière, Alban Teurlai. France. 2022. 115 min. The kinetic pace of Rookies matches the dynamism of its subjects, a group of talented and ambitous high schoolers from diverse backgrounds in Paris who come together to perform hip hop dance battle. Their school, Turgot, has removed the geographical zoning bariers for this course, allowing in students from poorer districts. With a varied central cast of shy, sassy and stoic teenagers, this moving but at times fractured group portrait from dance documentarians Thierry Demaizière and Alban Teurlai has more than just the mechanics of movement on its mind.
THEATER & DANCE
Screendaily

‘Flux Gourmet’: Berlin Review

Peter Strickland’s new absurdist drama of sonic caterers in artistic residence is his funniest yet. Dir/scr: Peter Strickland. UK/US/Hungary. 2022. 111 mins. Absurdity is serious business in the films of Peter Strickland. The self-contained worlds in which his pictures unfold have always functioned according to their own singular, straight-faced logic and laws, guided by the twin forces of eccentricity and perversity. But even so, Flux Gourmet – an account of a month-long artistic residence by a collective of sonic caterers (no, really) – is a particular triumph. The funniest of his films to date, it’s a fully realised, immaculately tailored creation which conceals a slow-burning sense of mischief under its deliberate oddness and ornately deadpan dialogue.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Screendaily

‘Nana: Before, Now & Then’: Berlin Review

Kamila Andini’s fourth feature is a melancholy drama set during the Indonesian communist purge of the 1960s. The tumultuous years of the 1960s following Indonesia’s independence are viewed through their disruptive impact on the life of Nana (Happy Salma), a poised but unhappy young woman who has lost her first husband during the conflict and the anti-communist purges. This decorous, slow-burning drama is inspired by the real life events and the story of Raden Nana Sunani, as touched upon in the novel ’Jais Darga Namaku’ by Ahda Imran. It’s a handsomely mounted period piece, which acknowledges the strength required by previous generations of Indonesian women to rise above the patriarchal demands of a restrictive society. But the storytelling, by writer and director Kamila Andini, is exceptionally slow and can be rather laboured in the points that it makes.
MOVIES
Screendaily

UK’s Protagonist Pictures closes key deals on Phyllis Nagy’s ‘Call Jane’

UK sales agent Protagonist Pictures has closed several deals on Sundance premiere and Berlin competition title Call Jane, the directorial debut of Phyllis Nagy. Territories sold on the feature include DCM for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Umbrella Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand, Mis.Label for Scandinavia, Eagle for Italy, Shaw for Singapore and Empire for South Africa.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Under the Milky Way’s slate of digital Originals is going global

Paris-based European digital aggregator Under The Milky Way (UMW) is celebrating the first year of its new distribution programme European Digital Talents (EDT), part of its Originals label, with a series of six documentary and fiction features made by ‘digital natives’, all financed outside the mainstream film industry.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Co-production seals major deals on Ulrich Seidl’s Golden Bear contender ‘Rimini’ (exclusive)

Early in the EFM, the Coproduction Office has sealed a raft of high-profile deals for Austrian director Ulrich Seidl’s Golden Bear contender, Rimini. The film has been bought by Sovereign (UK), Neue Visionen (Germany), Xenix (Switzerland), Filmin (Spain) Vertigo (Hungary) Must Kasi (Baltics), Demiurg (former Yugoslavia), Piano (Mexico), and Falcon (Indonesia). Stadtkino will release the film in Austria.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Berlin hit by anti-Covid mandate protest close to festival venues

The Potsdamer Platz area of Berlin, the hub of the Berlinale, has been hit by a sizable protest against the country’s Covid regulations today (Saturday February 12). German MPs in December approved legislation that will require health and care workers, such as staff at hospitals and nursing homes, to be immunised against Covid-19 by March 15. Yesterday, Germany’s top court refused an injunction barring the mandate.
PROTESTS
Screendaily

‘One Year, One Night’: Berlin Review

Powerful dramatisation of a couple’s survival of the Bataclan terrorist attack in Paris. One Year, One Night, Isaki Lacuesta’s subtle and powerful follow-up to Between Two Waters, explores the consequences for a young couple in the crowd at the 2015 concert at the Bataclan theatre in Paris, where a terrorist attack killed 90 people. Based on survivor testimony and on Spaniard Ramon Gonzalez’s memoir ‘Peace, Love and Death Metal’, this Spain/France coproduction brings to bear all Lacuesta’s hallmarks, among them a quasi-documentary style grounded in realism and a deep compassion for the unfortunate. The result is an emotionally compelling psychological drama that, using Berlin as a platform, could bring Lacuesta wider international acclaim.
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Review: Li Ruijun’s ‘Return To Dust’

A tender love story set in rural China, Li Ruijun’s Return To Dust is a wonderfully atmospheric entry to the Berlin Film Festival competition. It opens with the arrangement of a marriage between Ma Youtie (Wu Renlin) and Cao Guiying (Hai Qing), by two families who are patently keen to get rid of them both. Cao is a quiet, unassuming man whose simple rural life is in contrast with that of his flashier relatives, who drive expensive cars and spend time in the city. Ma is a timid woman who is considered a burden on her family, partly because she...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Robe of Gems’: Film Review | Berlin 2022

After serving as an editor for Mexican auteurs like Carlos Reygadas (Silent Light, Post Tenebras Lux) and Amat Escalante (Heli), Natalia López Gallardo takes a turn behind the camera with Robe of Gems, a film that bears the imprint of the directors she’s collaborated with while searching rather nebulously for its own distinct voice. Exquisitely photographed by Adrián Durazo, also making his solo feature debut (he was co-credited on Reygadas’ Our Time), the movie attempts to strike a balance between elliptical art house drama and gritty narcocorrido, with a fragmented narrative set against a backdrop of kidnappings and murders that are...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Review: François Ozon’s Festival Opener ‘Peter Von Kant’

It’s a neat conceit, making the directing colossus of 1970s German cinema into the star of his own show. Peter Von Kant, the opening film of the Berlin Film Festival, is “freely adapted” by French director François Ozon from The Bitter Tears Of Petra Von Kant, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s highly stylized 1972 story of three women locked in a toxic triangle of love, jealousy, domination and submission. The storyline and much of the dialogue, is the same; where Ozon shakes it up is by making the trio all men. Ozon has tangled with Fassbinder before. His 2000 film, Water Drops On...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Review: Ursula Meier’s ‘The Line’

Violence and motherhood make for an unusual combination in Ursula Meier’s Berlin Film Festival competition title The Line (La Ligne). Set in remote present-day Switzerland, it stars actor-singer-playwright Stéphanie Blanchoud as Margaret, whose anger towards her mother Christina (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) frequently turns physical. While she’s a grown woman, there’s something primal and childlike about Margaret’s visceral fury that suggests a disorder that’s never named. It also points to problems in her past. These become apparent as a restraining order is filed against her, and as Christina rants about the youth she lost when she had a child so young. Christina has since...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Review: Rithy Panh’s ‘Everything Will Be OK’

Most of Cambodian director Rithy Panh’s family were killed in Khmer Rouge labor camps. He was lucky enough to get out and, after months in a Thai refugee camp, move to Paris where he eventually went to film school. His adult years have been spent making innovative, impressionistic documentaries about Cambodia’s terrible years of struggle, mingled with personal memories. More recently, as with his last film Irradiated, he has launched himself at an increasingly broad canvas showing how shockingly cruel people can be, juxtaposing war footage from numerous conflicts and such familiar signifiers of evil as the Nazi death camps....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: The Red Carpet May Be Empty, But the Market Is Red-Hot

In-person, this year’s Berlin Film Festival has been subdued and often somber, with a paucity of big stars, sparsely-attended red carpets and, largely due to the festival’s strict COVID regulations, a distinct lack of glitz and glamour. Online, Berlin’s all-virtual European Film Market (EFM) is red-hot though. Sony Pictures’ huge, $60 million deal for worldwide rights to upcoming Tom Hanks comedy A Man Called Otto was the largest in EFM history — blowing past Netflix’s $55 million pre-buy for Christian Bale/Harry Melling period thriller The Pale Blue Eye last year. And it sent a clear signal that buyers are betting on...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Review: Michael Koch’s ‘A Piece Of Sky’

“Do you believe in God?” Julia asks her stepfather on his sickbed. He looks down at her little face. Not much captures his interest these days. “I think so,” he mumbles. Julia continues, undeterred. “I believe in something else,” she says firmly. “The sun, mountains, animals, trees. And snow.” Marco says nothing — he never said much, even at his most hale and hearty — but his big body seems to soften in acceptance. She’s talking his language. She is also speaking the language of this film. Michael Koch’s Berlin Film Festival competition entry A Piece of Sky (Drii Winter) is...
MOVIES

