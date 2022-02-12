USA TODAY still not that sold on Notre Dame's NCAA chances

Notre Dame has been playing great basketball of late, winning seven of their last eight games. The Irish are now 17-7 on the year as they enter Saturday night’s game at Clemson, but despite the recent surge, the USA TODAY’s bracketology isn’t as sold on their tournament resume.

Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson put together this week’s bracket projection and had Notre Dame in the big dance but by the skin of their teeth. The pair projected the Irish to play Belmont in the 12 vs. 12 play-in game, making the Irish one of the last four in.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is firmly on the bubble as a play-in No. 12 seed in the latest projection despite being tied with Duke atop the ACC. It’s an example of how the NCAA selection committee pays no attention to league rankings and how a team has to make up for lost ground if it plays poorly in non-conference games, as the Irish did. Notre Dame is surging, though, having won seven of its past eight.

I think they’re slightly harsh on the Irish resume through the committee’s eyes with the ACC being improved in the national rankings compared to where it was even just a month ago. What does it mean for Notre Dame?

I think they’re a little safer than sneaking into a play-in game but my best advice would be to just keep winning and leave as little up to chance as possible.