Nielsen (NLSN) Stock: Quarterly Cash Dividend Declared

The stock price of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) surged by over 50% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) – a growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions – surged by over 50% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to BioDelivery Sciences announcing that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) to purchase all outstanding shares of BDSI at $5.60 per share in an all-cash transaction. This corresponds to a total equity value of approximately $604 million (on a fully diluted basis). And this merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both BDSI and Collegium.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO