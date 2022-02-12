ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nielsen (NLSN) Stock: Quarterly Cash Dividend Declared

pulse2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) declared a quarterly cash dividend. These are the details. The Board of...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

FMC Corporation (FMC) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews increased the price...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) increased by over 2.4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) increased by over 2.4% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Aldar Properties PJSC and Apollo Global Management, one of the world’s largest alternative investment managers, have signed a landmark commitment that will see Apollo-managed funds and clients invest a total of $1.4 billion in strategic capital to drive Aldar’s transformational growth initiatives.
STOCKS
Benzinga

EnLink Midstream's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) EnLink Midstream ENLC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlsn#The Board Of Directors
pulse2.com

Exela Technologies (XELA) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) fell by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) fell by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a Form 8-K filing from the company. The Form 8-K...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

IAMGOLD (IAG) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to IAMGOLD and Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. (RCF VII), a fund managed by RCF Management L.L.C. (RCFM and together with RCF VII, known as RCF) today announced a collaboration agreement.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Vivakor (VIVK) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) – a socially responsible operator, acquirer, and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions – fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Vivakor announcing the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share of common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $8 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

TC BioPharm (TCBP) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of TC BioPharm Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TCBP) increased by over 25% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TC BioPharm Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TCBP) — a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications — increased by over 25% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to TC Biopharm announcing the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,117,648 American Depositary Shares and warrants to purchase up to 8,235,296 ADSs, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $17.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Weber (WEBR) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) fell by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) fell by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Weber’s first-quarter results. Weber reported a Q1...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Pfizer (PFE) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) fell by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) fell by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to commentary about the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had told The Financial Times last week that the U.S. is now heading out of the full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Dollar General (DG) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a Schedule 13G filing. The Schedule 13G filing shows that...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
pulse2.com

BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) surged by over 50% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) – a growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions – surged by over 50% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to BioDelivery Sciences announcing that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) to purchase all outstanding shares of BDSI at $5.60 per share in an all-cash transaction. This corresponds to a total equity value of approximately $604 million (on a fully diluted basis). And this merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both BDSI and Collegium.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Increased Today

The stock price of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) – the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America – increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Cornerstone Building Brands acknowledges the receipt of a non-binding, best, and final proposal from funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R) to acquire all of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock that CD&R does not already own for $24.65 in cash per share.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Knightscope (KSCP) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP) – a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations – increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Knightscope announcing a strategic partnership with Allied Universal, a leading global security and facility services company with revenues at approximately $20 billion and more than 800,000 employees worldwide, to provide Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to the company’s U.S.-based customers to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Rivian (RIVN) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a report that 7 state government employee pension funds including CalPERS — which is the largest U.S. pension plan — bought stakes in Rivian in the quarter that ended December 31, according to securities filings released today reported by Reuters.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Kaival Brands (KAVL) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) increased by over 8% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) increased by over 8% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a court decision. Following months of...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Novavax (NVAX) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to commentary about the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had told The Financial Times last week that the U.S. is now heading out of the full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apollo Global Management's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.4 per share. On Thursday, Apollo Global Management will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.4 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy