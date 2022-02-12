ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Crews respond to garage fire on Sumac Avenue

By Nela Lass
Waterloo Journal
 2 days ago
Cedar Falls, IA – Cedar Falls Public Safety crews said this incident occurred right before 1 a.m. early Saturday morning.

It happened on Sumac Avenue.

Cedar Falls Public Safety crews responded to a report of a garage fire.

The responding crews discovered that both the garage and breezeway were on fire.

They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Waterloo Journal delivers more original content, breaking stories and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to the people of Waterloo.

