19-year-old suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with C Street SW shooting

Cedar Rapids, IA – The 19-year-old suspect was charged on Friday. He was already in custody at the Linn County Jail on unrelated charges when the arrest warrants were served, court records say.

His name is Marshawn Jackson and he now faces multiple charges, including: first degree murder, intimidation with a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This incident occurred in July 2021.

Prosecutors said the 15-year-old victim, Tyliyah Whitis, was reportedly found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed at the Hawthorne Hills Apartment Complex.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

This story will be updated.