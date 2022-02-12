ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

19-year-old suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with C Street SW shooting

By Nela Lass
Waterloo Journal
Waterloo Journal
 2 days ago
Cedar Rapids, IA – The 19-year-old suspect was charged on Friday. He was already in custody at the Linn County Jail on unrelated charges when the arrest warrants were served, court records say.

His name is Marshawn Jackson and he now faces multiple charges, including: first degree murder, intimidation with a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This incident occurred in July 2021.

Prosecutors said the 15-year-old victim, Tyliyah Whitis, was reportedly found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed at the Hawthorne Hills Apartment Complex.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

This story will be updated.

House destroyed by fire on Wright Bros Blvd, officials say

Linn County, IA – Right after midnight early Saturday morning, LCSO Deputies, Fairfax Fire Department crews, Ely Fire Department crews, Swisher Fire Department crews, Norway Fire Department crews and Area Ambulance responded to a report of a structure fire at 10007 Wright Bros Blvd. The responding crews discovered that...
