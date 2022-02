NDSU outscored St Thomas by 14 in the second half to pull away late for a 75-64 win on Saturday night in St Paul. This was a back and forth game for much of the night with the Bison pulling away from the free throw line in the closing seconds. NDSU led for much of the first half until a late run from St Thomas gave the Tommies a 34-31 lead heading into halftime. The second half saw multiple lead changes but the Bison took the lead for good on a Sam Griesel jumper with 6:43 to go. NDSU was led by Sam Griesel with 24 points. They had three others in double figures with Tyree Eady having 15 points, Rocky Kreuser scoring 14 points and Boden Skunberg pitching in with 11 points. St Thomas was led by Parker Bjorklund and Brooks Allen with 17 points a piece.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO