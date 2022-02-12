ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cisco makes $20 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk

By Reuters
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago

Network gear maker Cisco Systems has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Cisco going after Splunk would be 'strategically positive,' MS says

A potential acquisition of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) would be "strategically positive," even if Cisco has had a "mixed bag" with its acquisitions over the years, Morgan Stanley said. Analyst Meta Marshall, who rates Cisco in-line with a $61 price target, noted that Cisco continuing to build out its...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Splunk stock jumps on report of $20B Cisco purchase offer

If a deal materialized, buying Splunk would be Cisco's biggest purchase ever, topping its $7 billion acquisition of Scientific Atlanta in 2005. We are back to live and in person events! Hosted at the Marriott San Jose, we've set aside some time for networking before and after the event, as well as breakfast during the event.
STOCKS
fwbusiness.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Open Mixed On Russia-Ukraine Conflict; Splunk Jumps On Potential Cisco Takeover

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 120 points. With the possibility of a Russian invasion in Ukraine happening, investors see that this could no doubt affect market stability. On Sunday, White House national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, warned that Russia could launch an invasion on Ukraine this week, but is still holding out hope that diplomacy can prevail. Sullivan will hold a series of briefings with lawmakers on Russia and Ukraine on Monday, a White House official confirmed. Currently, the U.S. estimates that Russia has more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Splunk Stock Jumps Amid Reports Cisco Wants To Buy The Software Company

Splunk stock jumped on Monday amid reports Cisco Systems (CSCO) made a $20 billion offer for the software company. But Cisco stock dipped as analysts mulled whether Splunk (SPLK) is the kind of transformational deal the computer networking giant needs. The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday that Cisco had...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Csco#The Wall Street Journal#Cnn Com
MarketWatch

Splunk shares jump 8% on Cisco buyout reports

Shares of Splunk Inc. climbed more than 8% Monday on reports that Cisco Systems Inc. has made a $20 billion acquisition offer for the software maker. The offer was made recently and the companies aren't currently in active talks, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the bid. Cisco and Splunk have declined comment.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Cisco (CSCO) Reportedly Offered To Buy Splunk (SPLK) For Over $20 Billion

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) has reportedly made an offer to buy Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) for over $20 billion. These are the details. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) has reportedly made an offer to buy Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) for over $20 billion, according to sources with The Wall Street Journal. Splunk’s shares increased by 11.3% after hours on Friday as a result of the rumor.
BUSINESS
uticaphoenix.net

Cisco and Splunk Have Discussed Acquisition Deal

Cisco Systems, the technology conglomerate, has held discussions with the software company Splunk about buying it, although no deal is currently on the table, two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times on Friday. A deal may not happen at all, but if talks resume, Cisco could...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Cisco reportedly made $20B+ bid to acquire Splunk, but talks not active

Cisco Systems Inc. has reportedly made a takeover offer for Splunk Inc. worth more than $20 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday, however, that the companies “aren’t currently in active talks,” according to “people familiar with the matter.” Bloomberg characterized the talks as having broken down.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
Axios

Zendesk rejects takeover offer

Zendesk said it rejected an unsolicited $16 billion takeover offer from a private equity consortium, which the WSJ reports included Hellman & Friedman, Permira and Advent International. Why it matters: This comes against the backdrop of Zendesk's continuing efforts to buy SurveyMonkey parent Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV) over the objection of...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Zendesk spurns $17B private equity takeover offer

In a statement, they said they were duty-bound to review such an offer, but after doing so, they felt confident about rejecting it:. “Consistent with its fiduciary obligations, after careful review and consideration conducted in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, the Board concluded that this non-binding proposal significantly undervalues the Company and is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.”
BUSINESS
KSAT 12

SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company that owns Schlitterbahn

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal. Cedar Fair L.P., owner of more than a dozen theme parks, including Schlitterbahn water parks in New Braunfels and Galveston, confirmed receipt of an unsolicited, non-binding offer from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. to purchase the company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
martechseries.com

Cisco Reveals New Innovations to Help Businesses Make Hybrid Work

Cisco introduces new technologies to help businesses rapidly scale networks and digitize operations to redefine the campus experience to support hybrid work. Company unveils the industry’s first high-end Wi-Fi 6E access points, Private 5G for the enterprise as a managed service, and new high-powered Catalyst 9000X series switches with Cisco Silicon One to deliver top speeds and performance with the security needed for hybrid work.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

The FTC is set to review Microsoft's $68.7 billion Activision takeover

This Game is So Beautiful it's Worth Installing Raid: Shadow Legends. Microsoft was most likely ready for rigorous anti-trust scrutiny around the world when it decided to purchase Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The deal is the tech giant's biggest yet, and it's also set to become the largest all-cash acquisition ever. In the US, the proposed acquisition will be reviewed the Federal Trade Commission instead of the Justice Department, according to Bloomberg. The two agencies are in charge of investigating mergers in the country and typically decide between themselves which one will take charge of a case.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Kohl's slaps down takeover offers

Following a review by independent financial advisers and upon the recommendation of its finance committee, Kohl's has determined that recent takeover offers undervalue the retailer "in light of its future growth and cash flow generation." Ticker Security Last Change Change %. KSS KOHL'S CORP. 59.68 +1.10 +1.88%. "We have a...
RETAIL
Reuters

Sydney Airport shareholders approve $17 billion takeover

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney Airport shareholders approved on Thursday a A$23.6 billion ($16.85 billion) cash takeover by infrastructure investors, though many small retail investors voted against delisting Australia’s only listed airport. The purchase is a long-term bet on the travel sector, which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Record-low...
LIFESTYLE
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Splunk, Blackstone, Aerojet Rocketdyne and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Splunk (SPLK) – Cisco Systems (CSCO) made a more than $20 billion takeover bid for the cloud software company, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. A deal of that size would represent the networking equipment maker's largest-ever acquisition. Splunk surged 7.9% in the premarket, while Cisco shares fell 1%.
STOCKS
The Independent

Teenager who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet says he might stop in exchange for a new Tesla

A teenager who publicly tracks the movements of Elon Musk's private jet has said he might stop doing it if the billionaire gives him a new Tesla.Jack Sweeney, 19, who regularly broadcasts Mr Musk's flights from the Twitter account @ElonJet, said in an interview on Saturday that he would consider shutting down the account in exchange for $50,000 (£36,863) or his own car.“I just started it as a hobby, and I don't want to let go of a hobby for something that's not really going to change my life,” Mr Sweeney told CNN anchor Michael Smerconish.“I don't have a...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNN

CNN

880K+
Followers
132K+
Post
699M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy