Cisco makes $20 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 120 points. With the possibility of a Russian invasion in Ukraine happening, investors see that this could no doubt affect market stability. On Sunday, White House national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, warned that Russia could launch an invasion on Ukraine this week, but is still holding out hope that diplomacy can prevail. Sullivan will hold a series of briefings with lawmakers on Russia and Ukraine on Monday, a White House official confirmed. Currently, the U.S. estimates that Russia has more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border.
