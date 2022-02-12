How to Make the Perfect Aperol Spritz

Okay, so I need to establish this one thing first: I'm here to talk about Maccheroni pizza, but maccheroni pizza is not actually pizza. It's more like a frittata — basic components being egg, cheese, meat, and breadcrumbs with lots of flexibility on the details. What I know as maccheroni pizza is also sometimes referred to as "pasta frittata" or "frittata di maccheroni;" these recipes often instruct one to cook the mixture in a pan and flip it like an omelet. However, the version I grew up eating was always cooked in the oven instead of on the stove. Whether that was simply the route my great-grandmother preferred (and subsequently taught all of my relatives) or it is a method left over from the old-school style of cooking everything in a hearth or pizza oven, it's the way I like it best and the way I've written my own recipe.

