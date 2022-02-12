ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun

By MMA Junkie Staff
 2 days ago
UFC 271 takes place Saturday with a title-fight rematch topping the card, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will run it back in a rematch of their 2019 bout won by Adesanya to claim the 185-pound title. And in the co-headliner, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa square off in what promises to be a heavyweight banger.

UFC 271 takes place at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Below is the complete UFC 271 lineup:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker – for middleweight title
  • Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
  • Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa
  • Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
  • Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez
  • AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
  • Blood Diamond vs. Jeremiah Wells
  • Maxim Grishin vs. William Knight

MMAmania.com

UFC 271 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’

One of the most anticipated matchups of the year will go down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meets former division king Robert Whittaker in a rematch 28 months in the making.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya details the brief conversation he had with Robert Whittaker after UFC 271

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker had a conversation after their UFC 271 rematch and now we know what was said. The main event of UFC 271 this past Saturday night featured a middleweight title rematch. It was Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Whittaker made some adjustments after being stopped via second-round TKO by “Izzy” back in 2019.
UFC
firstsportz.com

UFC 271 (main event): Israel Adesanya outclasses Robert Whittaker in intense 5-round fight

The main event of UFC 271 is here with the much-awaited title rematch of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event is headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 which is one of the most anticipated rematches in the UFC. Whittaker is here to avenge his loss to Adesanya at UFC 243. Adesanya wants to continue his dominance in the middleweight division and etch his name in the history book as one of the greatest to ever do it.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 full fight video highlights - UFC 271

Israel Adesanya put an end to his rivalry with Robert Whittaker last night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when “Last Stylebender” outlasted Whittaker to the tune of a unanimous decision. It marks Adesanya’s fourth-straight defense of the UFC middleweight title.
UFC
uticaphoenix.net

What’s Next For Israel Adesanya After Unanimous Decision Win Over

Israel Adesanya retains UFC middleweight title with a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker. The fight was close after the first round. Whittaker landed 4 out of 8 takedowns in the fight but Israel leg kicks and takedown defense was the story tonight. When Whittaker landed the takedown, Israel got back immediately. Israel leg kicks to Whittaker’s right hamstring and calves are going to leave him with multiple bruises.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 ‘Cold Open’ video: A middleweight rematch for the ages

Israel Adesanya will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when “Last Stylebender” defends his UFC middleweight title in a main event rematch with Robert Whittaker. LIVE! Watch UFC 271 PPV...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 271 last night

Last night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured off to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, for UFC 271. The second pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year was largely carried by its headliner, a thrilling Middleweight match up with gold on the line between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. While that was the only title fight of the night, the rest of the card was fortunately filled with well-known names, heavy hitters, or — in the case of someone like Derek Lewis — both!
UFC
theScore

Adesanya beats Whittaker by decision to retain UFC title

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made it 2-0 against his biggest competitive rival Saturday night. Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in the UFC 271 main event in Houston to retain the 185-pound title for the fourth time. Adesanya previously beat Whittaker by second-round knockout in...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

UFC 271 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) with a Middleweight championship rematch between reigning division kingpin, Israel Adesanya, and former 185-pound roost-ruler, Robert Whittaker. In UFC 271’s PPV co-main event, two-time Heavyweight title challenger, Derrick Lewis, returns to his hometown in Houston, Texas, to battle fellow knockout artist from “Down Under,” Tai Tuivasa.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White eyes Jared Cannonier as No. 1 contender for UFC middleweight title

The path for Jared Cannonier is clear. Cannonier scored a pivotal win on Saturday at UFC 271 in Houston, knocking Derek Brunson out in the second round and seemingly securing his spot as the No. 1 contender at 185 pounds. Afterward, Cannonier directly addressed UFC President Dana White, who was seated cageside, and called for a shot at the middleweight title, which would be retained by Israel Adesanya at night’s end.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 271 fight fallout: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, options for Tai Tuivasa to consider as next foe

UFC 271 wrapped up on Saturday night with the reaffirmation that Israel Adesanya is the best middleweight in the world. The champion beat beating a game Robert Whittaker by decision in their rematch atop the card. Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier emphatically stamped his place as the UFC middleweight championship title challenger by elbowing Derrick Brunson into another dimension.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 results and post-fight analysis

What a main event. It might have been a bit uneventful for some, but I found it fascinating. It was a true tactical battle, and Robert Whittaker couldn’t find a way to get through the champ. Israel Adesanya never got put totally on his back, and his stance changes and superior standup game kept him at bay. Whittaker did everything he could, and that would have probably beaten every other middleweight in the world. But Adesanya is just on another level.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 start time, full fight card details | Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market later TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) as UFC 271 is set to go down from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be a middleweight championship rematch between current division king, Israel Adesanya, and ex-titleholder, Robert Whittaker. In the co-main event, Derrick Lewis will once again compete in front of his hometown crowd when he takes on fellow heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts after receiving support from Israel Adesanya at UFC 271: “Much love and respect to the great and powerful Stylebender”

Joe Rogan has reacted after receiving support from UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya during Thursday’s presser. The longtime UFC commentator, Rogan, has been under fire in recent weeks surrounding comments made on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”. Rogan was first scrutinized for spreading “dangerous misinformation”...
UFC
