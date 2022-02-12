UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun
UFC 271 takes place Saturday with a title-fight rematch topping the card, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.
In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will run it back in a rematch of their 2019 bout won by Adesanya to claim the 185-pound title. And in the co-headliner, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa square off in what promises to be a heavyweight banger.
UFC 271 takes place at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
Below is the complete UFC 271 lineup:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker – for middleweight title
- Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
- Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa
- Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill
- Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
- Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez
- AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
- Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
- Blood Diamond vs. Jeremiah Wells
- Maxim Grishin vs. William Knight
