UFC 271 play-by-play and live results

Maxim Grishin vs. William Knight

Round 1 – The first fight of the evening begins with a touch of gloves and they begin sizing each other up. A couple of range-finding leg kicks are offered from both. Knight goes to a hard body kick. Grishin answers with a front kick a moment later. Both continue to look for kicks, going with inside and outside leg kicks. Grishin goes upstairs and lands a nice kick to get Knight’s attention. After Knight reset himself, Grishin goes back to reaching out with leg kicks and mixes in another high kick. A front kick from Grishin lands again and Knight gets one through to the body in return. Two more outside leg kicks land from Grishin. Neither fighter have committed to any punches as another kick exchange ends the round. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Grishin.

Round 2 – They meet in the middle to start the second round and Knight lands a leg kick to start. He then tries for a spinning kick but misses the mark. Grishin lands a front kick to get Knight to back up. A moment later Knight tries for another spinning kick but misses. An outside leg kick from Grishin spins Knight around as he tries to check it. Knight misses with another high kick. Grishin lands a nice punch and Knight dips in for a clinch. Pressing Grishin against the fence, Knight tries to get the takedown but it’s defended well. Just when Grishin is almost out, Knight lifts him up and dumps him, but in the scramble after they land, Grishin ends up on top in side control. Grishin tries to get in a few short shots, but Knight is able to hold on well and they return to the feet without much occurring on the canvas. A nice left hand is landed by Knight as Grishin answers with an outside leg kick and a front kick before the round ends. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Grishin.

Round 3 – Grishin lands a front kick to get the final round started. Knight is pressuring more here, knowing he needs to make something happen. He charges forward with a flurry of punches which leads to a clinch along the fence and they wrestle for position. After the separate, Grishin lands a nice punch and Knight sneaks one in as well. A moment later, Knight tries to charge forward with another series of punches which results in another clinch. After Grishin pushed away, Knight stuck with him, grabbed a leg, and completed a takedown. Working on top, Knight lands a couple of short punches before Grishin is able to get back to his feet. They remain clinched, though and Grishin goes to a couple of foot stomps along the cage. Knight tries for a big jumping knee after switching to a Thai clinch, but misses the mark. He goes for another knee that doesn’t land flush either. They separate and Grishin gets a couple back with nice punches. He clips Knight with a punch that sends him to the canvas and ends up in full mount as the fight concludes. MMA Junkie scores the third for Grishin 10-9 and the fight 30-27 in his favor.

Result: Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: Maxim Grishin (32-9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), William Knight (11-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Judging: Sal D’Amato, Ivan Guzman, Kerry Hatley

Blood Diamond vs. Jeremiah Wells

Round 1 – Wells starts by running a circle around the cage and Diamond rushes in with a punch. They immediately clinch and Wells begins looking to work to bring the fight to the mat. The crowd begins to chant “Let’s go Diamond.” Wells is finally able to lift Diamond off his feet and slams him to the ground. Once there, he immediately transitions to the back and begins looking for a rear-naked choke. Diamond defends and Wells gives up on the submission and begins throwing big punches from the top. Diamond is able to grab a wrist to slow down the damage, but Wells remains active and switches back to the rear-naked choke attempt. Diamond defends for a moment and Wells lets up, but slaps on another attempt a moment later. This one is deep and it puts Diamond goes out as the referee checks on him. A dominant performance by Wells.

Result: Jeremiah Wells def. Blood Diamond via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:38

Records: Blood Diamond (3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Jeremiah Wells (10-2-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Judging: Sal D’Amato, Ivan Guzman, Robert Alexander

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Round 1 – D’Silva opens up with a kick after they meet in the middle of the cage. They’re trying to find the range, but D’Silva goes first again with a kick. Morozov begins to answer back and lands a beautiful combination of punches. Another one lands and D’Silva is rocked by a clean right uppercut. Morozov rushes in as Andrade falls to the canvas. Morozov tries to land punches from the top as D’Silva looks to grab hold to slow the action. D’Silva is busted open as Morozov looks to keep the fight to the canvas. D’Silva is able to get back to the feet and just avoids a big knee on the way up. They get back to striking exchanges and the blood is flowing from D’Silva’s face. Morozov lands a nice combination but Andrade answers back with a right hand. Morozov goes to a spinning punch followed by a takedown, which he completes. The round comes to a close with Morozov on top landing punches. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Morozov.

Round 2 – The action picks up right where it left off, with hard striking exchanges to start. D’Silva lands a nice combination, but Morozov answers back in a furious sequence. The crowd is loving the action between these two. Morozov just misses with a spinning backfist, but D’Silva lands a punch of his own. Unfortunately, an eye poke by Morozov pauses this wild round. After a short recovery, we’re back to it and D’Silva clips his opponent with a hard right hand that sends Morozov down. D’Silva follows in but Morozov pops right back up and another wild scramble follows as Morozov tries to get a takedown. D’Silva is able to break free of the attempt and lands a hard punch to stun Morozov again. He then gets the fight to the mat after a knee and an elbow, takes the back, and begins looking for a rear-naked choke. The attempt is locked in and Morozov doesn’t tap. D’Silva gets the stoppage win after his opponent goes to sleep from the choke. What a wild fight with an emphatic finish.

Result: Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:34

Records: Douglas Silva de Andrade (28-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Sergey Morozov (17-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Judging: Dan Miragliotta, Doug Crosby, Patrick Patlan

AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Round 1 – They touch gloves and Dobson immediately fires off a quick punching combination. Malkoun avoids damage and returns fire himself before charging forward for a takedown attempt. Dobson defends well along the fence and is able to break free. He then gets back to landing another combination of punches. Malkoun once again goes for a takedown, but Malkoun is able to keep the fight standing. They separate again and the punching exchanges resume. Dobson grabs a Thai clinch and hits a knee. Dobson just misses with a hard right hand at the e nd of a combination a moment later. Malkoun lands a nice right of his own but Dobson quickly gets it back with punches of his own. A moment later, Dobson lands a cracking body kick. Malkoun tries to clinch again but is brushed away. Dobson charges forward with a series of punches, landing cleanly. Malkoun answers with a right hand of his own. As the round comes to a close, Malkoun is able to get a leg and complete a takedown, but time expires before he can do anything on the mat. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Dobson.

Round 2 – After another touch of gloves, the strikes continue to fly. Punches and a knee from Dobson are followed by a takedown attempt from Malkoun. Dobson reverses position against the fence momentarily, but Malkoun switches again before they break apart for a moment. Malkoun immediately goes back in for another takedown attempt, this time getting Dobson to the mat. Hard punches are being landed and referee Herb Dean steps in closer to monitor Dobson, who tries to cover up. Malkoun ensures he has good positioning before throwing more punches to the head of Dobson, who is slowly trying to power up to one knee. Malkoun adjusts again, and gets back to landing punches. Dobson is able to block or evade most of the punches from the back-side position, but is unable to get back to his feet. Malkoun saw the opening for a guillotine attempt but slipped off the neck. He was able to quickly regain position and land a couple of punches before Dobson gets back to his feet. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Malkoun.

Round 3 – They touch gloves to start the final round. They trade punches in the center of the cage before Malkoun dips in for another takedown attempt. He’s able to complete it and we’re back to the same position that Dobson found himself in for a majority of the second round. Malkoun is able to fully take the back this time, but Dobson was able to power up to his feet. It was short-lived because Malkoun tripped him and brought it back to the ground, ending up in half guard. Malkoun lands a few short punches from the top. Dobson tries to grab his punching arm but does not have success. The punches from the top continue while Dobson tries to defend. Malkoun remains heavy in his half guard position and keeps the offense going. Dobson tries to push off the fence with his feet but Malkoun keeps him pinned to the ground. The punches from the top continue until the end of the round. MMA Junkie scores the third 10-9 for Malkoun, giving him the fight 29-28.

Result: Jacob Malkoun def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: AJ Dobson (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Jacob Malkoun (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Judging:

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez

Round 1 – They touch gloves and Lawrence get the action started with an inside leg kick. Houston’s own Martinez gets chants of “Let’s go Mana.” They move about the cage, exchanging quick kicks. Lawrence shoots in for a takedown, lifts up Martinez, and puts him on the canvas. Martinez swings punches from his back before scooting towards the cage and trying to wall walk back to his feet. Lawrence stays heavy and brings him back down to one knee, but Martinez is able to power up and break free. A hard outside leg kick from Martinez lands. Lawrence goes for a head kick but it is blocked. A moment later, Lawrence finds home for a hard right hand that sends Martinez to the canvas. Lawrence charges in to look for a finish, but Martinez is able to defend and even attempt an ankle lock. Lawrence quickly escapes and gets back to guard and Martinez holds on from his back until the round comes to a close. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Lawrence.

Round 2 – Lawrence starts off the second with a front kick as Martinez just misses the mark with a punch. Lawrence rips a left hand to the body. Martinez lands a front kick to the body but is countered by a left hand from Lawrence that sits him down. Lawrence quickly takes the top position, but Martinez is able to get back to guard. Martinez gets his butterfly guard in and pushes off, and the upkick misses. Lawrence gets back to wrestling, but Martinez is able to get back to his feet. Back in space, Lawrence lands another clean punch to drop Martinez. This time the referee watches a little closer. Lawrence ends up taking the back after a couple of follow-up punches and looks for a rear-naked choke. Martinez pushes the choking arm off twice before escaping and getting back to his feet. Just as the crowd cheers, Lawrence shoots in for another takedown and gets it back to the canvas. With under a minute remaining, Martinez works his way back up, just to be dumped back down again. The round comes to a close with Lawrence in top position. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-8 for Lawrence.

Round 3 – The final round begins and Martinez charges forward with a punch. Lawrence tries for a spinning kick but Martinez ducks underneath it. As Lawrence tries for a leg kick, Martinez answers with a combination of punches. Lawrence goes to a side karate stance for a moment, which gets Martinez to slow his aggression for a moment. Lawrence misses with a head kick and Martinez continues to press forward. A two-punch, body-head combination lands from Martinez. Lawrence goes for a jumping knee that misses. They continue to move around the cage as Martinez keeps the pressure high. Out of nowhere he lands a spinning back fist that clips Lawrence. Another punch lands and Lawrence is down to the canvas. The crowd goes nuts as Martinez tries for the finish, but Lawrence gets a takedown. Martinez scrambles with it, goes for an armbar, but Lawrence ends up on top. Martinez continues to threaten from his back before they return to the feet. A spinning kick from Lawrence misses, but he gets a takedown to close out the fight. MMA Junkie scores the third 10-9 for Martinez, but Lawrence takes the fight overall with a score of 29-27.

Result: Ronnie Lawrence def. Mana Martinez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Records: Ronnie Lawrence (8-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Mana Martinez (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Judging: Jeff Rexroad, Patrick Patlan, Mike Beltran

Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg

Round 1 – The light heavyweights don’t touch gloves and begin moving around the cage. Ulberg throws the first and second strikes, a pair of leg kicks. Cherant looks for a left hand but Ulberg avoids it. Ulberg goes for a leg kick and a front kick as Cherant circles on the outside. Ulberg finds the range with the left hand and goes to another leg kick. Ulberg lands a left jab which is answered by Cherant. A front kick to the body from Ulberg ends up going south and the action is paused for a moment. After resuming the action, Cherant charges forward with punches and they trade strikes b before clinching along the fence. Ulberg is able to get a body lock and hit a trip takedown. He lands a couple of punches from the top before Cherant escapes and gets back to his feet. Ulberg hits a well-timed kick to trip Cherant just as he lunged forward with a punch. Ulberg doesn’t close in and Cherant returns to his feet. Ulberg keeps the pressure high, lands a high kick, a body punch, followed by another head kick that is partially blocked. Cherant lands a left hand that knocks Ulberg off his feet just before the round concludes. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Ulberg.

Round 2 – The second begins and this time Cherant takes control of the cage initially. Ulberg circles around and regains the center just before the first exchange of strikes. Cherant lands a nice left hand that gets Ulberg to stop pressuring for a moment. Light on his feet, Ulberg circles around the cage. Cherant lands a kick to the body. A front kick from Ulberg answers a few seconds later, followed by a leg kick. A hard exchange of punches soon follows and a cut is opened over Cherant’s right eye. Ulberg continues to control the center of the cage while Cherant circles on the outside. A few quick leg kicks are offered from Ulberg. Cherant goes to the body with a punch. Ulberg lands a front kick a few seconds after. Ulberg is feeling really comfortable in his movement and lands an oblique kick. The round comes to a close and the Houston crowd is not pleased with that round of action. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Ulberg.

Round 3 – Ulberg starts off the third with a front kick to the body and a leg kick. Charant blocks a head kick and then takes the center of the cage, but doesn’t offer any offense before Ulberg regains the center. The crowd is restless now. Cherant paws with a right hand but Ulberg easily moves away with his hands at his hips. Cherant misses with a left hand. Ulberg lands a pair of kicks to the lead leg. A couple of quick jabs find the mark from Ulberg. Cherant charges forward with a single left hand but Ulberg evades. A body punch followed by a head kick is offered by Ulberg, but Cherant defends them well. Ulberg goes to the body with a right hand a moment later. An exchange of punches occurs. Cherant lands a nice left that catches Ulberg, but a takedown follows as Cherant is forced to work from his back. Cherant works his way back up and the crowd boos as the fight concludes. MMA Junkie scores the third 10-9 for Ulberg, giving him the fight 30-27.

Result: Carlos Ulberg def. Fabio Cherant via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: Fabio Cherant (7-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Carlos Ulberg (4-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee: Dan Miragliotta

Judging: Sal D’Amato, Ivan Guzman, Robert Alexander

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Round 1 – They touch gloves and exchange hard leg kicks. Phillips goes for a spinning kick that misses the mark. Rojo initiates an exchange but Phillips gets the better of it. A moment later a kick from Phillips causes Rojo to regain his balance. A hard exchange soon follows. Phillips shoots. for a takedown but is stuffed. They trade punches and Phillips sneaks in a clean right hand at the end. This leads to a clinch against the fence and Phillips quickly jumps on the back of Rojo and they go down to the mat. Philips thought about a submission attempt but transitioned to the top, and a moment later they’re back on the feet. Phillips lands a jab and Rojo misses with a pair of punches in return. Phillips lands a leg kick but Rojo answers with two punches upstairs. Phillips misses a big wheel kick and uses his forward momentum to clinch Rojo against the cage. Rojo shakes him off and looks to land punches. After another exchange of strikes, Phillips gets a trip takedown and looks to land strikes from the top until the round ends. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Phillips.

Round 2 – The second starts with Phillips landing a punch that is answered by a leg kick by Rojo. Phillips lands a head kick, but there is not a lot of power behind it. Another exchange of punches follows. Rojo lands an outside leg kick and Phillips lands a punch of his own. A jab and a pair of outside leg kicks from Phillips find the mark. Rojo sits down on a punch but comes up empty as Phillips is light on his feet. A jumping knee from Phillips is blocked. Rojo lands a leg kick which is followed by an exchange of punches. Phillips doubles up on outside leg kicks. Rojo puts together a series of punches that backs up Phillips. A takedown is completed by Phillips, but they return to the feet quickly. They continue to move around the cage trading light strikes before Phillips clinches against the fence. Rojo goes for a head kick right at the horn, but it doesn’t land. MMA Junkie scores the second round 10-9 for Phillips.

Round 3 – The third starts of with punches from both flying early. Rojo charges forward and Phillips circles away as he lands a punch. Leg kicks from both follow. Phillips returns to his wrestling game and completes a takedown, finishing in side control. He looks for a kimura and cranks it, but doesn’t get the submission. However, Phillips uses the momentum to take mount, lock in a triangle. As Rojo rolls, Phillips looks for the armbar with the triangle still locked in and the tap soon follows. What a finish by Phillips.

Result: Kyler Phillips def. Marcelo Rojo via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 1:48

Records: Kyler Phillips (10-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Marcelo Rojo (16-8 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee: Dan Miragliotta

Judging: Jacob Montalvo, Jeff Rexroad, Ivan Guzman

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O'Neill

Round 1 – Modafferi offers to touch gloves but O’Neill wasn’t having it. They trade punches in the center to get the action started. O’Neill lands a nice outside leg kick as Modafferi charges forward with punches. O’Neill lands a nice right hand. The punching exchanges are frequent early, but O’Neill gets the best of them, finishing with a clean right hand. Modafferi lands an inside leg kick, but O’Neill answers with an outside leg kick of her own. Modafferi finds home for a nice punching combination as O’Neill backs up and circles. A moment later, O’Neill lands a nice combination of her own. Modafferi lands a clean punch and blood begins to trickle from O’Neill’s nose. Modafferi continues to keep the pressure high, but O’Neill is ready to answer back in each exchange. O’Neill goes for a head kick but it’s blocked, but follows up with a nice combination of punches. The close round comes to a close. MMA Junkie scores the first 10-9 for O’Neill.

Round 2 – They immediately get back to the punching exchanges at the start of the second. O’Neill catches a kick from Modafferi but is unable to get the trip for a takedown. The frequent punching exchanges continue, one is highlighted by a nice outside leg kick from O’Neill. Modafferi charges forward with punches and O’Neill answers back. A clean right hand catches Modafferi, but she keeps pressing forward with punches. Another clean right lands from O’Neill. The faces of both fighters are showing damage from the frequent punches, but the pace remains pretty fast. O’Neill lands a nice left hand as Modafferi darts in. Fans begin to get into the action, appreciating the pace of the fight. Modafferi shoots for a takedown just as the 10-second clapper sounds. She completes the takedown, but is unable to do much with it. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for O’Neill.

Round 3 – Modafferi gets the crowd fired up before the start of the final round of her career. She charges forward with punches, looking to make this a firefight. O’Neill catches a kick but Modafferi is able to stop from being taken down. O’Neill controls the center of the cage, landing punches and mixes in an outside leg kick. She then goes to the body and the head with kicks. Modafferi defends and fires punches off. The exchanges continue, but O’Neill lands a little cleaner. Modafferi doesn’t slow her pace, and grabs a Thai clinch, looking for knees. O’Neill shakes her off and puts together a combination of punches. Modafferi shoots for a takedown but doesn’t get it. A moment later though, she catches a kick from O’Neill and uses it to take her to the mat. O’Neill quickly gets back to her feet but Modafferi keeps with the clinch against the cage. The crowd cheers as the final seconds burn away. The two fighters embrace at the center of the cage and acknowledge the crowd. MMA Junkie scores the final round 10-9 for O’Neill, giving her the fight 30-27.

Result: Casey O’Neill def. Roxanne Modafferi via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Records: Roxanne Modafferi (25-20 MMA, 4-8 UFC), Casey O’Neill (98-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Judging: Kerry Hatley, Ivan Guzman, Robert Alexander

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Round 1 – The two heavyweights meet in the center of the cage with no touch of the gloves. Arlovski fires off a pair of left jabs to get the action started, then goes to an inside leg kick. The former champ fires off a combinations of punches as Vanderaa retreats. Arlovski goes for a head kick but doesn’t land it. Vanderaa puts together a combination but Arlovski slips away from danger. A nice right hand from Arlovski lands. Vanderaa goes to the body with a kick as Arlovski answers with a right hand. Vanderaa is ramping up the pressure now but finds himself on the receiving end of another hard punch from Arlovski. However, a moment later he lands a clean right hand before initiating a clinch against the cage. Vanderaa lands a few knees to the thighs of Arlovski before they separate. A nice left catches Arlovski, but he returns fire. Arlovski goes for a big overhand right but Vanderaa evades. A few seconds later, Arlovski lands a clean right hand. As the round comes to a close, Arlovski puts together another combination of punches and Vanderaa lands a hard leg kick. MMA Junkie scores the opening round 10-9 for Arlovski.

Round 2 – Arlovski lands a big right hand early in the second round as Vanderaa controls the center of the cage. Vanderaa clinches and lands a few knees to the thighs and body against the fence. After they return to the center, Arlovski lands a clean strike, followed by a hard right hand. The right hand lands again for Arlovski as Vanderaa doesn’t seem to see it coming. Arlovski charges forward with a left hand and goes to the body with a kick. The right hand finds the mark again, this time Vanderaa fires back with a few punches of his own. A knee from Vanderaa goes low and the action is paused to allow Arlovski time to recover. After the brief stop, Arlovski lands another nice punch and thinks about a clinch but decides against it. Vanderaa, however, clinches soon after and lands a couple of knees from close range. They wrestle for position and Arlovski gets in a couple of knees to the body himself before they separate. Arlovski misses with a big spinning backfist and they trade strikes once more before the round ends. MMA Junkie scores the second round 10-9 for Arlovski.

Round 3 – A touch of gloves starts the final round. Vanderaa lands a nice outside leg kick to get it started, followed by a nice kick to the body a moment later. Vanderaa starts another clinch against the cage and once again looks for a couple of knees to the thigh. The crowd begins to boo the action and Arlovski breaks free. A leg kick is checked by Arlovski, who charges forward with a combination a few seconds later. Vanderaa slips away and counters, but nothing lands clean. Vanderaa lands a kick to the body and Arlovski fires one of his own. A hard leg kick is checked by Vanderaa. Arlovski lands a punch but it is countered clean by Vanderaa. A head kick from Arlovski is partially blocked and Vanderaa just misses one of his own after. Vanderaa keeps the pressure high in the final seconds, lands a nice left hand and a hard outside leg kick as Arlovski misses with a spinning backfist at the end of the bout. MMA Junkie scores the third 10-9 for Vanderaa, but Arlovski takes the fight 29-28.

Result: Andrei Arlovski def. Jared Vanderaa via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Records: Andrei Arlovski (33-20 MMA, 22-14 UFC), Jared Vanderaa (12-7 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee: Mike Beltran

Judging: Jeff Rexroad, Doug Crosby, Robert Alexander

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Round 1 – Green starts the fight by firing off a quick left hand as Haqparast circles on the outside. Chants of “Bobby, Bobby,” start to fill the arena. Haqparast fires two punches off but Green backs away from danger. A moment later, Green lands a left just as Haqparast throws a right, and the result is an eye poke to Green that causes a brief pause in the action. They both touch gloves as Haqparast apologizes and they’re back to fighting. Unfortunately, this time Green accidentally pokes Haqparast as he was trying to punch. Another round of apologies and a stern warning from the referee, and the action resumes. Green fires a right hand followed by a kick to the body. A hard leg kick from Haqparast finds the mark. Green lands a left hand and Haqparast answers with a punch of his own. Green lands a crisp right hand and the blood is starting to trickle from Haqparast’s nose. A punching combination from Haqparast lands but Green immediately fires back a series of punches of his own while taunting Haqparast. The crowd loves it and begins chanting Green’s name again. Haqparast begins to put on the pressure as they exchange punches but Green is quick to escape danger along the fence. They stare each other down at the conclusion of the round. MMA Junkie scores the first 10-9 for Green.

Round 2 – Green looks to set the tone early in the second, picking off Haqparast with crisp punches. Haqparast covers up, but punches get through and he fires off a head kick that just misses. Green is caught with a clean left hand but he shakes it off. He then follows with a punching combination. As Green continues to pick shots on Haqparast, the crowd begins chanting, “USA, USA.” Haqparast lands a nice punch and Green answers back with a pair of his own. Haqparast keeps Green on the outside and the exchanges continue with both men landing clean punches. Green fires off a. series of punches that gets the crowd fired up, but Haqparast stays in his face, threatening with punches in return. Haqparast lands a clean combination as Green’s back is against the fence. They begin trading punches furiously until the round ends. They exchange words face-to-face again before returning to their corners. MMA Junkie scores the second round 10-9 for Green.

Round 3 – They pick up right where they left off with fast striking exchanges at the beginning of the third and final round. Green works behind his jabs as Haqparast pressures forward. The crowd begins chanting again as they trade strikes. Green rips a right hand to the body and Haqparast answers. Green lands a clean right hand at the end of an exchange that pops Haqparast’s head back. Another quick combination soon follows. Haqparast continues to pressure forward but is getting peppered with punches. A body kick from Haqparast lands but Green says it didn’t hurt him before firing off another series of quick punches. Another combination lights up Haqparast, who continues to march forward. Green evades a head kick. One more hard exchange puts a cap on this one. MMA Junkie scores the final round 10-9 for Green, giving him the fight 30-27.

Result: Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: Bobby Green (29-12-1 MMA, 10-7-1 UFC), Nasrat Haqparast (13-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Mike Beltran

Judging: Sal D’Amato, Doug Crosby, Patrick Patlan

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Round 1 – No touch of gloves here and an exchange of leg kicks gets the action started. Hernandez goes high with a kick but Moicano is ready for it. They trade punches in the center of the cage. Moicano charges forward with a takedown feint and misses with an uppercut. Hernandez lands a hard kick to the body and Moicano goes for the takedown this time, but does not get it. A moment later though, Moicano goes in for the clinch again and gets Hernandez to the mat for a moment. Despite putting up a good effort defensively, Hernandez is put on his back after Moicano adjusts. Working from half guard, Moicano lands a couple of punches before Hernandez powers his way up and back to his feet. Hernandez fires off a few left jabs to keep the pressure high, followed by a combination ending with a kick. Moicano circles on the outside until he attempts another takedown. Hendandez shakes him off and gets back to striking. Moicano lands a nice right hand as the last significant strike of the round. MMA Junkie scores the first round 10-9 for Moicano.

Round 2 – Moicano comes out fast in the second, catching Hernandez clean with a strike early. Hernandez answers back but Moicano grabs a Thai clinch and lands a couple of knees. Hernandez breaks free and lands a couple of punches of his own before being met with more strikes from Moicano, including a hard right hand. As Hernandez looked to land a strike, Moicano pressed forward with a knee, resulting in Hernandez falling into the cage and down to the canvas. Moicano makes his way to his opponent’s back and slaps on a deep rear-naked choke to get the tap.

Result: Renato Moicano def. Alexander Hernandez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:23

Records: Alexander Hernandez (13-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC), Renato Moicano (16-4-1 MMA, 8-4 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Mike Beltran

Judging: Patrick Patlan, Doug Crosby, Sal D’Amato

Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

