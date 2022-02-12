Primeau assigned to Laval, Hammond recalled

The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's matchup with the Islanders. "I think that's the difference between this year and last year. You're playing a different team every night, different style of team every night and like Chris said, the Islanders are a lot different than what we played against the Maple Leafs. You can't get caught up in their record and say it's going to be an easy night - otherwise, it's probably going to the hardest night of the year that we play so far as far as the compete factor and what we expect tonight.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO