NHL

Primeau assigned to Laval, Hammond recalled

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- The Canadiens assigned goaltender Cayden Primeau to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Saturday and recalled Andrew Hammond. Primeau, 22, has compiled a 1-7-1 record in 11 games with Montreal...

www.nhl.com

