ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Mike Davis isn't facing Jai Herbert at UFC London because 'it just doesn't make sense to take the fight'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjrNb_0eCwXgym00

It appears that Mike Davis won’t be fighting Jai Herbert at UFC London.

Promotion officials announced that Davis (9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) would be heading into enemy territory to meet Herbert (11-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC) March 19 at the O2 Arena, but according to Davis, the fight is no longer happening.

Speaking to Fight Bananas, Davis said while he’s still game to face Herbert, he’s not keen on competing in the U.K. for various reasons.

“First thing’s first, I want to apologize for that,” Davis said. “There are a couple of things at play, some variables that don’t make sense to take this fight. Herbert, amazing opponent, good fight, good card, good promotion, good arena. I was excited to go, but there are some things that people don’t know about in the athlete world, going forth as a professional athlete. Traveling overseas, they do income tax where it is obnoxiously – the amount is obnoxious. So take it this way: If I was to fight in London once and in the United States once, they’re gonna tax me 50 percent of my purse.

“My entire global income will be taxed by U.K. and by the U.S. Then I gotta pay management, and I gotta pay camp then I gotta pay gym, so I’m going home with like 5 percent of my purse, 7 percent of my purse, so it just doesn’t make sense to take the fight. However, I like the matchup. Jai Herbert, if you want to take the fight in the States sometime in the future, I’m all for it. An amazing matchup, good fighter, I love your skillset, it’ll be a fun fight to watch, fans would love it if we could set that up in the future here in the States.”

Davis also added that traveling halfway across the world for his past fight had him not performing his best, despite outlasting Mason Jones in a “Fight of the Night” effort at UFC on ESPN 20.

“Last time I performed in Abu Dhabi, I didn’t feel great,” Davis said. “I couldn’t sleep, it was a very disruptive performance for me, and I don’t wanna go down that path again. I want to figure out how I can travel and still sleep and perform the way I do here in the States. I do look forward to getting another opponent soon. I mean, the fight is off, but I’m ready to go April, May, June. Let’s go.”

Herbert took to social media to confirm the news, but alluded to the fact that he intends to stay on the London card.

“Opponent is out, but my focus remains the same #ufclondon.”

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

UFC 271: Twitter goes crazy as Jared Cannonier finishes Derek Brunson with second round TKO

UFC 271 witnessed one of the greatest knockouts of the night. Jared Cannonier with a statement in the main card against top contender Derek Brunson. Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson came into this fight with the sole intention of being the next title contender. While Brunson almost finished Cannonier in the first round, Jared showed why is one of the best in the business as he TKO’d Brunson in the second round. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and the entire arena was stunned by Jared’s TKO.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Tai Tuivasa's stunning KO of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

Tau Tuivasa registered the biggest win of his career Saturday when he entered enemy territory to upset Derrick Lewis in the UFC 271 co-main event. Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) extended his winning streak to five fights with a second-round knockout win over Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) in the heavyweight bout. Not only did “Bam Bam” get the job done, but he did it in his opponent’s home town at Toyota Center in Houston.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 271 last night

Last night (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured off to Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, for UFC 271. The second pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year was largely carried by its headliner, a thrilling Middleweight match up with gold on the line between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. While that was the only title fight of the night, the rest of the card was fortunately filled with well-known names, heavy hitters, or — in the case of someone like Derek Lewis — both!
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 ‘Cold Open’ video: A middleweight rematch for the ages

Israel Adesanya will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when “Last Stylebender” defends his UFC middleweight title in a main event rematch with Robert Whittaker. LIVE! Watch UFC 271 PPV...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Ufc London#Mma
firstsportz.com

Tai Tuivasa knocks out Derrick Lewis, shocks the entire world as the new king of knockouts arrive at UFC 271

UFC Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa pulled off the biggest victory of his UFC career and possibly one of the biggest upsets in UFC heavyweight history, as he knocks out the promotion’s knockout king Derrick Lewis at the co-main event of UFC 271. Those weren’t punches but some hard thrown elbows that gave Tuivasa the edge and turned the game for his favour. Tuivasa is now into the top 5’s league and is now in an opportunity to have a legendary resume. Follow the play by play below to see how Tuivasa’s amazing game plan paid off well.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Jared Cannonier Viciously Elbows Derek Brunson For Knockout Win – UFC 271 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight contest between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson is taking place now (Saturday, Feb. 12, 2021) at UFC 271. Cannonier misses with a leg kick. Brunson lands a body kick. Cannonier is the one advancing early on. Brunson level changes but Cannonier separates pretty quick. Brunson goes for the takedown again. Cannonier lands some elbows but Brunson doesn’t give up and eventually lands the takedown. Cannonier is able to get back to his feet though. Cannonier lands a leg kick. Brunson responds with a body kick and a straight left. Brunson shoots again and has Cannonier clinched up against the fence. Cannonier separates again. Brunson lands a left but sees his takedown attempt stuffed. Brunson doesn’t give up and has him clinched up against the fence. Brunson gets the body lock takedown and moves to full mount! Cannonier defends and has him in his half guard now. Cannonier is able to get back to his feet and just misses a head kick. Brunson catches and drops Cannonier with a right hand! Brunson sinks in the rear naked choke but Cannonier is able to survive until the bell!
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Adesanya beats Whittaker by decision to retain UFC title

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made it 2-0 against his biggest competitive rival Saturday night. Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in the UFC 271 main event in Houston to retain the 185-pound title for the fourth time. Adesanya previously beat Whittaker by second-round knockout in...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Joe Rogan no longer a part of UFC 271 broadcast team, Michael Bisping joins booth

Joe Rogan will not be on the UFC 271 broadcast after all. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Friday that Rogan, who was slated to join Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier in the booth for Saturday’s event, is no longer a part of the lineup. In Rogan’s place, former UFC middleweight champion and longtime commentator Michael Bisping will take the second color commentary position.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Jacobs: I Was Just Going Through The Motions In Rosado Fight; Just Gonna Have To Show You

It was a feeling Daniel Jacobs had never experienced inside a boxing ring prior to the night of his fight with Gabe Rosado two years ago. For the first time, Jacobs didn’t have that same fire burning within him that enabled the former IBF middleweight champion to fight his way out of poverty and later through cancer, or to withstand the power of Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. He was just kind of there that fateful night in November 2020 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Dana White eyes Jared Cannonier as No. 1 contender for UFC middleweight title

The path for Jared Cannonier is clear. Cannonier scored a pivotal win on Saturday at UFC 271 in Houston, knocking Derek Brunson out in the second round and seemingly securing his spot as the No. 1 contender at 185 pounds. Afterward, Cannonier directly addressed UFC President Dana White, who was seated cageside, and called for a shot at the middleweight title, which would be retained by Israel Adesanya at night’s end.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 start time, full fight card details | Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market later TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) as UFC 271 is set to go down from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be a middleweight championship rematch between current division king, Israel Adesanya, and ex-titleholder, Robert Whittaker. In the co-main event, Derrick Lewis will once again compete in front of his hometown crowd when he takes on fellow heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3234: UFC 271 fall-out, Joe Rogan's choice, remembering Tim Lane

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,234, the fellas discuss everything that happened at UFC 271 and what to make of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, where Tai Tuivasa stands in the heavyweight division, and whether or not Joe Rogan made the right decision not to be a part of the event. They also remember longtime Xtreme Couture coach Tim Lane. Tune in!
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Bisping believes Rockhold could fight for UFC title ‘pretty quick’ with win over big name

Michael Bisping believes Luke Rockhold could be fast-tracked to a title shot despite losing his last two fights via knockout and not having fought in the UFC since 2019. Rockhold is expected to make a comeback in June, possibly against Paulo Costa, and Bisping believes a win over ‘Borrachinha’ could elevate the former UFC middleweight champion back into title contention.
UFC
Financial World

Abdelaziz and Mike Tyson want a fight between Israel Adesanya and Usman

Manager Ali Abdelaziz believes that it would be good if there was a fight between Kamara Usman, whose manager he is, and Adesanya, who is the champion in his category. They are both Nigerians and that would be a real spectacle “I want him to beat Leon Edwards, and I want (him) to go fight Israel Adesanya (for) the middleweight title,” Abdelaziz said of Usman, as quoted by bloodyelbow “At the end of the day, I don’t think these guys… they’re cool, but I don’t think they’re, like, best friends.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy