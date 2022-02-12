ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Brandon Moreno made a young fan's day, and it's wonderful to see

By Simon Samano, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNoG3_0eCwXcRs00

Young fans often dream of meeting their sports heroes. And you better believe that Brandon Moreno is viewed as a hero to many Mexican fans after he became the first Mexico-born UFC champion last year when he won the flyweight title at UFC 263.

It’s changed Moreno’s life. He’s said as much. And that’s because he has awesome experiences like what the UFC Español Twitter account shared Saturday.

According to UFC Español, a young fan and his family made the roughly 470-mile trip from Monterrey, Mexico (about 120 miles from the Texas-Mexico border) to Houston for the opportunity to meet Moreno during an appearance at a local grocery store.

When they met, this wonderful moment happened:

For that kid and his family, you know this was something they’ll never forget. You love to see it.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

UFC 271 Bonus Report: Tai Tuivasa earns POTN for KO of Derrick Lewis

The Octagon returned to Houston for tonight’s UFC 271 event, an fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker. The highly anticipated middleweight title fight rematch proved to be a hard fought back and forth affair. Israel Adesanya seemingly got the better of Robert Whittaker in the opening ten minutes, even dropping ‘The Reaper’ with a right hand in the opening frame. However, Whittaker would start to turn the tide in round three and then appeared to get the better of ‘Stylebender’ in rounds four and five. After twenty-five minutes of action the bout went to the judges scorecards for decision and Adesanya was awarded the win.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Tai Tuivasa's stunning KO of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

Tau Tuivasa registered the biggest win of his career Saturday when he entered enemy territory to upset Derrick Lewis in the UFC 271 co-main event. Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) extended his winning streak to five fights with a second-round knockout win over Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) in the heavyweight bout. Not only did “Bam Bam” get the job done, but he did it in his opponent’s home town at Toyota Center in Houston.
UFC
theScore

Cannonier unloads on Brunson for 2nd-round finish

Jared Cannonier took perhaps the final step toward a UFC middleweight title shot on Saturday night. Cannonier defeated Derek Brunson via TKO at the 4:29 mark of the second round at UFC 271 in Houston. Afterward, he called for a shot at the winner of the main event between middleweight...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya details the brief conversation he had with Robert Whittaker after UFC 271

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker had a conversation after their UFC 271 rematch and now we know what was said. The main event of UFC 271 this past Saturday night featured a middleweight title rematch. It was Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Whittaker made some adjustments after being stopped via second-round TKO by “Izzy” back in 2019.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Wonderful#Combat#Mexican#Ufc Espa Ol
MMA Fighting

UFC 271 Results: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 271 results for the Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 fight card, live blogs of the entire pay-per-view main card, and live UFC 271 Twitter updates. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will square off against Robert Whittaker for a second time. Adesanya defeated Whittaker via second-round TKO at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019. Adesanya is a -305 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker full fight video

The Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker full fight video showcases where Israel Adesanya first became UFC champion. In front of 57,127 fans at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, UFC middleweight interim champion Adesanya unified the belt with a second-round knockout of UFC champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

UFC 271 results: Tai Tuivasa faceplants Derrick Lewis with walkoff knockout in the second round

Tai Tuivasa will surely drink a whole lot of shoeys after picking up the biggest win of his career in the UFC 271 co-main event. The Australian heavyweight got into an old fashioned slugfest with Derrick Lewis on Saturday night, which usually doesn’t bode well for the opponents facing “The Black Beast.” Fortune favored the bold in this case, however, after Tuivasa connected with a crushing elbow strike on the feet that sent Lewis crashing face first down to the canvas.
UFC
FanSided

Dana White calls out Joe Rogan for missing UFC 271 broadcast

Dana White refuted the story as to why Joe Rogan missed UFC 271. A familiar voice was notably absent from the UFC 271 pay-per-view broadcast on Saturday night. Amid his Spotify controversy, which has kept him in the news cycle almost daily, Joe Rogan was not present at fight night this past weekend.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Derek Brunson issues statement following nasty knockout loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 271

Derek Brunson has issued a statement after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Jared Cannonier on the main card of tonight’s UFC 271 event. Brunson (23-8 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Darren Till. The 38-year-old’s last loss came against reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in November of 2018.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 271 bonuses: Jared Cannonier, Tai Tuivasa earn Performance of the Night honors

Four bonuses were handed out at UFC 271, and main card combatants Tai Tuivasa and Jared Cannonier were big winners. Tuivasa and Cannonier both captured “Performance of the Night” bonuses, earning extra checks of $50,000, for wins on the ESPN+ pay-per-view at Toyota Center in Houston. Tuivasa delivered...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy