Ukrainians are training in civil defense, just in case

By Paul Solman
pbs.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHari Sreenivasan joined the PBS NewsHour in...

www.pbs.org

The Week

Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Saturday he believes the country's military is capable of fending off a Russian invasion, CNN reported. "Everyone who has looked into the eyes of our soldiers at least once is sure that there will be no repeat of 2014. The aggressor will not capture either Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, or any other city," Reznikov said in a statement, adding that the "armed forces of Ukraine are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up Ukrainian lands."
POLITICS
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians get training for Georgian paramilitary members

Paramilitary volunteers from Georgia have arrived in Ukraine to train civilians in preparation for a possible invasion by Russia. The threat of war has prompted thousands of Ukrainian citizens to take to the streets in Kharkiv, waving the nation's flag in a show of solidarity. Imtiaz Tyab has the story.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Ukrainians train in guerrilla tactics in case Russia invades

KHARKIV, Ukraine — The table tennis coach, the chaplain's wife, the dentist and the firebrand nationalist have little in common except a desire to defend their hometown and a sometimes halting effort to speak Ukrainian instead of Russian. The situation in Kharkiv, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some...
POLITICS
CBS News

As Russia sends mixed signals, Ukrainian civilians train for war

Eastern Ukraine — The U.N. Security Council was set to hold a meeting on Monday — called by the U.S. — to discuss the standoff on Ukraine's borders, along which Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops. The U.S. and its NATO allies have warned for weeks that President Vladimir Putin could use the forces to launch a new invasion of Ukraine as soon as February, though Putin's government denies any such intentions.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Ukrainians building up resistance in case Russia attacks

The table tennis coach, the chaplain’s wife, the dentist and the firebrand nationalist have little in common except a desire to defend their hometown and a sometimes halting effort to speak Ukrainian instead of Russian. The situation in Kharkiv, just 25 miles from some of the tens of thousands...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is the largest European Union nation to border Ukraine and the government is making preparations to accept Ukrainian refugees in the event of another Russian attack on that country. Other countries are drawing down their diplomatic missions in Ukraine. But Poland says it is for now keeping its diplomatic operations in place in case they are needed to facilitate a large-scale exit of Ukrainians. Poland has welcomed large numbers of Ukrainian migrants in recent years, particularly after Russia’s incursions into Ukraine in 2014. A deputy foreign minister said Monday that Warsaw hopes the the situation in Ukraine will not escalate, but that Poland was preparing for any possibility, including the possibility of large numbers of refugees.
POLITICS
WEKU

On the Crimean borderland, Ukrainians define their identity

CHONHAR CROSSING, Ukraine — Oleg dragged his suitcase down a long cement road, crossing from a territory Russia invaded eight years ago to a territory Russia may be preparing to invade, to go visit his mother-in-law. He had set off from his home in Crimea, passing a Russian military...
POLITICS
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
pbs.org

Why a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears imminent despite intense diplomatic efforts

The Biden administration last week issued its most urgent warning yet that Russia could launch a war in Ukraine at any time. More than 100,000 Russian troops surround Ukraine on three sides, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan urged Americans to leave by the end of the weekend. U.S. officials tell our Nick Schifrin, they fear the war could start imminently.
POLITICS
Literary Hub

The Case Against Civility in Politics

Alive and well is the bipartisan call for greater civility in our public discourse, which, we are told, is more divisive than ever. A 2019 Georgetown University poll found that 88 percent of Americans are worried that “the uncivil and rude behavior of many politicians” was taking the country in a dangerous direction. In an effort to ameliorate these concerns, writers have taken to the opinion pages to offer guidance regarding the norms of public conduct. Jonathan Zimmerman, professor of education at the University of Pennsylvania, writing for a local NPR affiliate in 2019, said,
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine tensions: US defends evacuating embassy as Zelensky urges calm

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the "imminent" threat of Russian military action in Ukraine justifies evacuating the US embassy in Kyiv. His words came after Ukraine's president urged calm, saying the biggest enemy was panic. More than a dozen countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Ukrainians in Kyiv shrug off threat of Russian invasion

As news of the latest grim White House briefing on Ukraine broke late on Friday evening in Kyiv, the bars and restaurants were as full as on any other Friday night, the atmosphere remained jovial, and anyone without access to a Twitter feed would have struggled to divine any sense of foreboding.
POLITICS
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
FOREIGN POLICY

