Super athletes make super fans: Olympians' favorite NFL teams

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO