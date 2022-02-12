Super athletes make super fans: Olympians' favorite NFL teams

It's a big weekend for Odell Beckham Jr. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, 29, is preparing to make his first appearance in the Super Bowl when his team hosts the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday. He is also expecting the arrival of his first...
Dr. Dre went against the NFL's request to remove 'still not loving police' from his performance of 'Still D.R.E' during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Dre took to the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other rap legends for an incredible performance at SoFi Stadium. The 56-year-old put...
Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
The Cincinnati Bengals were pacing to hit halftime of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams without a single penalty called against them. Then Vernon Hargreaves came onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate. No typos there. Hargreaves, inactive and on the sidelines, ran onto the field to...
In just Year 2 of his NFL career, Joe Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. There’s no question that he has what it takes to be a truly special quarterback. However, Burrow understands that more work needs to be done in order for him to...
Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Odell Beckham Jr. responded to Drake's colossal Super Bowl bet that features the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver going over 62.5 receiving yards and scoring at least one touchdown on Friday. Beckham says he's going to do his best to help out the Toronto rapper. "Man," Beckham responded with a...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing an uncertain situation at the quarterback position in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, and they may try to replace the future Hall of Famer with another star. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Bucs are...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
It’s hard to get into the headspace of a player who just lost the Super Bowl, let alone the starting quarterback for one. In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he found a unique way to cope with yesterday’s loss. On Monday, TMZ Sports released a...
The Los Angeles Rams had the receipts ready for the Seattle Seahawks after winning it all this year. Before Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Seahawks let it be known that they were rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Rams. The Seahawks and the Rams are division rivals in the NFC West.
Eric Weddle capped his career with something he had not achieved: a Super Bowl win. Weddle had not played a snap of football for two years after retiring in February of 2020. However, he came out of retirement this postseason to fill in for an injury-riddled Rams secondary. Weddle, who...
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have an innate connection that can’t be taught. However, even their relationship isn’t immune from a little ribbing. Throughout the NFL playoffs, the only thing that’s been better than Burrow‘s play has been his fashion sense. The star quarterback has brought out the best of his closet for the stretch run. Still, it hasn’t been enough for Chase‘s taste.
Erin Jackson, the world's top-ranked 500m speed skater, nearly didn't make it to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/thanks-us-teammate-erin-jackson-sets-sights-speed-skating-gold.
There was some questionable officiating toward the end of Super Bowl 56, and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave his thoughts after the game. The second half of Super Bowl 56 was defined by big plays and questionable calls, all of which ended up shaping how the game turned out.
Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
