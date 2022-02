"I'm in the business of taking care of people," says Glenview's Paramjit "Romi" Chopra, the recipient of the Outstanding Physician of the Year 2021 award. Chopra, a Sikh American, was chosen for the honor by U.S. Rep. Danny Davis' Illinois 7th District Multi-Ethnic Advisory Task Force. He will receive the award at the 11th annual Congressional Global Community Oscars Awards Gala on Saturday at The Yellow Box Theater in Naperville.

GLENVIEW, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO