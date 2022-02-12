Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-1 Southampton

Luke Shaw sees Champions League qualification slipping out of Manchester United’s fingers unless performances and results improve quickly.Having bowed out of the FA Cup on penalties to Middlesbrough and been held at Premier League strugglers Burnley, the Red Devils managed to blow a lead to draw 1-1 for the third time in nine days on Saturday lunchtime.Southampton were the latest side to frustrate United and could have even snatched victory at Old Trafford after Che Adams impressively cancelled out Jadon Sancho’s opener.“I think history is sort of repeating itself, really,” England left-back Shaw said after the 1-1 draw against his...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO