Alcohol sales appear to be on hold for Alabama fans. Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne wrote a statement on Twitter on Monday and said that the Crimson Tide” will not be moving forward with alcohol sales at this time” pending further review of a service fee that the Tuscaloosa City Council adopted at a Feb. 8 meeting. For ticketed events of at least 1,000 and alcohol is sold, the ordinance calls for fees to be added, which increases depending on capacity.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO