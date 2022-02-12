ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James Harden Reunites With Sixers' Daryl Morey

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3Iis_0eCwOK4v00

Landing James Harden has been a long time coming for the Philadelphia 76ers. Last season, when the Houston Rockets had no choice but to shop Harden around as he grew disgruntled, the Sixers attempted to jump to the front of the line to snag him.

Daryl Morey, who used to run the Rockets’ front office, joined the Sixers’ organization as the President of Basketball Operations. Therefore, he attempted to reunite with Harden in Philadelphia. It was a two-team race between the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets to land the former MVP’s services.

Ultimately, Harden was shipped off to the Nets to form a superstar trio along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Fast forward a little over a year since Harden landed in Brooklyn, and the star guard grew disgruntled with his situation with the Nets.

In the weeks leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Harden made it clear he was unsure of his future in Brooklyn. While it seemed he was willing to work it out with the Nets for the rest of the year, it quickly became apparent that wasn’t the case.

The Sixers entered negotiations with the Nets throughout the final week of the trade market being open. While it took a lot of wheeling and dealing for Morey, he eventually got the deal done and shipped a package centered around Ben Simmons to the Nets in exchange for Harden and the veteran, Paul Millsap.

When the Sixers returned to the floor on Friday night to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harden wasn’t with the team just yet. And while he’s not expected to be with the Sixers once again on Saturday when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harden finally arrived and reunited with Morey officially on Saturday.

This weekend, Harden will undergo physicals. According to team officials, Harden will not make his debut this weekend. While Doc Rivers and the Sixers couldn’t confirm Harden’s return date yet, a possible debut on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics hasn’t been ruled out.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daryl Morey planning for Mike D'Antoni to take over for Doc Rivers?

Rivers might have a more significant problem to manage than merely tuning out the naysayers questioning his presence on the Top 15 list. The conspiracy theory already making the rounds in league coaching circles holds that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will eventually want Mike D’Antoni to take over in the hot seat for Philadelphia’s new Joel Embiid/James Harden tag team after D’Antoni’s offensive creativity helped catapult Harden to three scoring titles in Houston.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers Rumors: D'Antoni Replacing Rivers Becomes a Conspiracy Theory

Before the Philadelphia 76ers replaced their former head coach Brett Brown with Doc Rivers, the team was torn between two candidates in Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue and former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni. The Sixers were very close to landing D'Antoni when they looked for their next...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Wild ‘conspiracy theory’ sees Daryl Morey firing Sixers coach Doc Rivers amid James Harden trade

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets pulled off one of the biggest trades in recent memory when they agreed on a deal that would see Ben Simmons and James Harden swap teams. As it turns out, however, this could be just the first step for the Sixers who are now being linked to a rather contentious “conspiracy theory” centered around team president Daryl Morey.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Tobias Harris reveals true feelings on Ben Simmons trade

The Philadelphia 76ers’ drama with disgruntled guard Ben Simmons came to a fitting end with a blockbuster trade involving James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets. The city of Philadelphia seemingly can’t be any happier, as they are finally free of Simmons’ drama. There are likely some Sixers players who also feel that way. Following Philadelphia’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Sixers forward Tobias Harris revealed his true feelings on the Simmons trade to the Nets, via Bob Grotz of the Delco Times.
NBA
FanSided

Ben Simmons was moved to tears in phone call with Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons was reportedly emotional on a phone call with Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets finalized a trade for him on Thursday, Feb. 10. The NBA trade deadline featured the conclusion of the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga. He did not play a single game this season as he wanted a trade from the team, which did not happen quickly due to the 76ers’ high asking price. But that all changed at the deadline, as Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden going to the 76ers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Houston Rockets#Basketball Operations#The Brooklyn Nets#Mvp#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Boston Celtics
firstsportz.com

“You’re dating the ugliest one” Bulls fan takes a ‘Cheap’ shot at Devin Booker by calling out girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker who has been in sensational form this season is also known as the one to be dating the Kardashian Sisters, Kendall Jenner. The Pair have been dating for two years now and things look pretty good between them, sources say that this is the happiest Kendall Jenner has been in a relationship. But one Bulls fan threw a cheap shot at Devin Booker and responded with a corner swish.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
RealGM

Serge Ibaka Waived Trade Bonus In Deal To Bucks

Serge Ibaka could have pocketed a nice chunk of change when he was traded on deadline day, but Ibaka waived his bonuses so that the four-team trade could be completed. Ibaka could have collected nearly $400,000 when he was traded from the LA Clippers to the Milwaukee Bucks, but it could have made completing the deal more complicated from a salary-matching perspective. Ibaka waived his bonus to allow the deal to go through.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden's Clubbing Habits Didn't Change With The Nets, Especially On Their Recent West Coast Trip

James Harden's stint with the Brooklyn Nets ended up being quite brief and it was a period that hardly saw Harden perform to the best level he could. The Beard was quite unhappy with his situation, especially in recent weeks, and that was one of the main factors that led to the Nets trading Harden to the Sixers in a deal involving Ben Simmons. But it seems that everything wasn't ideal from the former MVP's end either.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: J.J. Redick (might) want a Philly reunion

In case you haven’t heard, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a bit of a transitional period. They just pulled off their most consequential trade since… Jrue Holiday? Andrew Bynum? Moses Malone? and are a few days away from the debut of their new second superstar, James Harden. The road was long, interpersonal relationships were tested, and after about a million rumors, reports, and anonymous quotes, the Ben Simmons saga – and The Process as a whole – is officially over.
NBA
NBC Sports

Why Nash's Ben Simmons comments are a crucial mistake

Former Sixers star Ben Simmons finally has a new team, but the story around the mercurial three-time All-Star is apparently never going to change. Simmons hasn't debuted for the Brooklyn yet, and it's unclear when he will. But when Simmons eventually hits the floor, Nets head coach Steve Nash has already drawn a killer line in the sand.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy