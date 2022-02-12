ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers Center Joel Embiid is Dealing With a Minor Setback

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9dI4_0eCwOFfI00

When the Philadelphia 76ers took the floor to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Friday night, Sixers center Joel Embiid was seen wearing a shooting sleeve on his right arm.

Was it a style choice? Did Embiid wear the sleeve to pay homage to Sixers legend Allen Iverson?

No and no. It turns out, Embiid is dealing with a bit of a setback, and he isn't quite sure what it all stems from.

At some point this week, Embiid noticed some swelling in his wrist. When the Sixers center was at the team's canceled practice, which turned into a film session followed by a shootaround session on Thursday, Embiid had his wrist taped up.

Two nights later, he decided to play with the shooting sleeve. When the game concluded and Embiid wrapped up a 34-minute shift on Friday night, his arm was wrapped up with ice to decrease the swelling.

"It's pretty swollen," said Embiid during his postgame press conference. "I honestly don't know when it happened. I just woke up two days ago, and my whole hand was pretty swollen.... I'm not sure what happened."

Perhaps, Embiid's swelling contributed to his shooting struggles against Oklahoma City. During his 30-plus minute shift, Embiid chucked up 25 shots. Just 32-percent of his attempts were successful. While Embiid isn't necessarily a sniper from three, he had a lousy night from beyond the arc, as well, as he went 1-7.

Embiid still led the Sixers in scoring with 25 points, but he struggled to get there. Considering he had somewhat of an off night and continues to deal with swelling, Embiid's status for the second night of their back to back against the Cleveland Cavaliers was unclear following Friday's game.

But no need to worry. According to the Sixers' Saturday afternoon injury report, Embiid is not listed. Therefore, he's slated to play in his sixth-straight game barring any unexpected setbacks before tip-off.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid, Sixers get honest on addition of James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets turned the basketball community on its side Thursday after pulling off a mega-deal with roughly 90 minutes to go until the trade deadline. Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond are heading to Brooklyn from the Sixers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daryl Morey planning for Mike D'Antoni to take over for Doc Rivers?

Rivers might have a more significant problem to manage than merely tuning out the naysayers questioning his presence on the Top 15 list. The conspiracy theory already making the rounds in league coaching circles holds that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will eventually want Mike D’Antoni to take over in the hot seat for Philadelphia’s new Joel Embiid/James Harden tag team after D’Antoni’s offensive creativity helped catapult Harden to three scoring titles in Houston.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers' Joel Embiid Assesses Andre Drummond's Replacement Paul Reed

Many suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers found the best backup of Joel Embiid's career in Andre Drummond this past offseason. As the veteran big man was a full-time starter for roughly the last ten years, the Sixers were confident that Drummond was going to excel in a backup's role behind one of the NBA's most talented centers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Allen Iverson
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Questions Ben Simmons' Priorities in Final Message

Joel Embiid checked out on Ben Simmons a long time ago. Before the 2021-2022 regular season started, Ben Simmons did everything in his power to get booted from practice as he didn't want to participate and could avoid publicly addressing reporters. Doc Rivers gave him exactly what he wanted when...
NBA
NBC Sports

Embiid says his (mostly) final word on end of Simmons era

Asked for his reaction to the trade that sent James Harden (and Paul Millsap) to Philadelphia, Joel Embiid noticeably named only two of his former teammates. “It’s James Harden,” Embiid said following the Sixers’ win Friday night over the Thunder. “First of all, it sucks to lose some of my teammates. Seth (Curry) did such a good job for us the year and a half he was here. (Andre Drummond) was as good as any of the backups that we’ve had in Philly since I’ve been here.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers Center#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Sports Illustrated
phillysportsnetwork.com

Don’t Be Surprised if Charles Bassey Steps up for Sixers

There has rightfully been a large amount of praise for the play of Andre Drummond over the first half of the Sixers season. Drummond had proven to be the best backup center that Joel Embiid has ever had, but it was necessary to trade him in order for the Sixers to add a second superstar in James Harden. This was undoubtedly the right move, as having backup center problems is much less of a concern than the team lacking top-end talent. With the 18.4 points per game that Drummond averaged now up for grabs, it could be rookie Charles Bassey who is able to jump on this opportunity.
NBA
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Isn't Taking Joel Embiid for Granted

After spending the last season and a half playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey has spent tons of time playing alongside the five-time All-Star Joel Embiid,. As one of the most dominant players in the league, Embiid continues to wow his teammates and opponents on a nightly...
NBA
WFMZ-TV Online

Joel Embiid posts triple-double in Sixers win over Cleveland

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid had a triple-double of 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists along with a highlight-reel jam, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-93 on Saturday night. The Sixers are awaiting the debut of James Harden, who was acquired before the trade deadline. Tyrese...
NBA
Sporting News

76ers star Joel Embiid says winning was secondary to Ben Simmons

Grab your popcorn, folks, because the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons feud that has been simmering for years could become must-see TV. NBA LEAGUE PASS: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) It's been reported for years that the two never really got along, but both players...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bostonnews.net

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid, Sixers overpower Thunder

Joel Embiid had 25 points, 19 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-87 on Friday. Tyrese Maxey added 24 points and Tobias Harris contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds. Matisse Thybulle chipped in with 10 points. The76ers played...
NBA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid logs Sixers' first 40-point triple-double since Wilt Chamberlain

It's no secret that Joel Embiid is playing some of the best basketball of his life right now. But on Saturday, he ascended to a much more historic plane. Embiid finished with 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to go with three steals as he led the 76ers to a 103-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to StatMuse, it was the first 40-point triple double by a 76er since Wilt Chamberlain.
NBA
ESPN

Joel Embiid 'happy' Philadelphia 76ers moving on from Ben Simmons

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid said he's glad to be done answering questions about "that subject" now that the Ben Simmons saga is officially in the past for the 76ers. "Yeah, I'm happy that I'm not going to be answering any more questions about that subject," Embiid said after finishing with 25 points and 19 rebounds in 35 minutes in a 100-87 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. "It's good that, not just for me, but my teammates, the whole organization. The whole year, it was pretty annoying with the whole situation, but I'm glad that everybody has moved on.
NBA
theScore

Embiid discusses Simmons: 'Winning wasn't the biggest factor' for him

After being asked almost daily about the future of former Philadelphia 76ers teammate Ben Simmons since the start of training camp, Joel Embiid is ready to move on. "I’m happy that I’m not going to be answering any more questions on that subject,” Embiid told reporters following Friday's 100-87 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck.
NBA
The Spun

Joel Embiid Speaks Publicly On Ben Simmons Trade For First Time

Ben Simmons‘ time with the Philadelphia 76ers officially came to an end on Thursday, and that’s something that Joel Embiid is more than OK with. Following the 76ers’ win on Friday night, Joel Embiid fielded a few questions about Simmons. He admit that he’s happy he’s done answering questions about this drama-filled saga.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: Breaking down the fit between James Harden and Joel Embiid

Two days ago, I wrote about the pros and cons of James Harden coming to Philly. And now, somehow, James Harden came to Philly. To learn more about the trade and who it most benefits on the Sixers, you can read my teammate’s linked articles via the highlighted text if you want to read about how that affects the Sixers‘ playoff and championship odds.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

With Harden Arriving, What Will the Sixers’ Rotation Look Like?

The past couple of days have been a whirlwind since James Harden, and Paul Milsap have been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. The blockbuster trade completed just two hours before the trade deadline saw the Sixers send Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to the Nets for Harden and Milsap. With integral parts of the Sixers rotation moving to New York, Coach Doc Rivers and staff will have to make changes to the rotation. Take a look at what the rotation could look like going forward:
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy