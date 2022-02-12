Fascism, Imperialism & Labor With Vermont AFL-CIO David Van Deusen

The Canadian truckers’ “freedom convoy” to Ottawa has the markings of another protest at a nation’s capital.
On Jan. 6, 2021, people from across the United States staged a protest in Washington, D.C., that quickly turned into a violent siege of the Capitol building. They were angry over what they falsely viewed as an election “stolen” from outgoing president Donald Trump.
The Canadian protesters seem to be emulating some of the behaviour of their U.S. counterparts, desecrating public monuments and bullying homeless shelters into feeding them. The Rideau shopping centre has been forced to close due to protesters refusing to wear...
Comments / 0