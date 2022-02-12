ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to Watch: Bengals, Rams Clash in Super Bowl LVI

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 2 days ago

Super Bowl Sunday is officially a mere one day away to conclude what's been nothing short of an entertaining NFL postseason with some of the best playoff showdowns we've seen in recent history.

The big game comes down to a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, led by Joe Burrow and Matt Stafford, respectively. The quarterback position is a big storyline to watch in this one, considering the incredible comeback Burrow has made from injury and the amount of success he's having in just his second NFL season against the odds.

On the other side, there's Stafford, who hasn't received a wealth of attention over his career, but was quietly a force within the Detroit offense and his potential has really shone through now in Sean McVay's offense and there's very much an ongoing discussion as to if he belongs in Canton. To get a win here would make his Hall of Fame case considerably stronger.

Here's a look into everything you need to know about catching the biggest game of the year, regardless of where you are:

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

When: 5:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Feb. 13

TV: NBC

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

