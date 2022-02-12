How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. LSU Basketball

Mississippi State desperately needs to claim an SEC victory on the road, and they will have the chance to secure one against LSU tonight in Baton Rouge.

The Bulldogs (14-9, 5-5 SEC) lost to No. 19-ranked Tennessee by a score of 72-63 on Wednesday night, putting them even further back in the race for the NCAA Tournament. LSU (17-7, 5-6 SEC) hasn't been too hot either -- they were previously ranked but fell out after going 1-3 through their last four games. The lone victory came against Texas A&M on Tuesday, while the losses were against TCU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

Despite being dominant at home, MSU is 0-5 in away games this season. The team is running out of time to boost its resume ahead of the NCAA Tournament, but a win tonight might give them new life. Here's everything you need to know about tuning into this crucial road game:

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

When: 7 p.m. CT, Saturday Feb. 12

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package) and WatchESPN