North Texas hoops rewind: UNT 67, Rice 44

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
 2 days ago
Buy Now North Texas forward Thomas Bell takes a shot at the Super Pit earlier this season. Bell scored 21 points on Saturday to lead the Mean Green past Rice in Houston. Jeff Woo/DRC

Final: North Texas 67, Rice 44

Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 18-4 on the season and 11-1 in Conference USA after winning its 10th straight game The Mean Green are alone atop the C-USA West Division standings and have the top overall record in the league.

Now what?: UNT will continue its three-game road trip on Thursday when it travels to Florida Atlantic. The Owls have been one of the surprise teams in C-USA and have run out to a 15-10 record, including an 8-4 record in conference play.

Say what?:

“We didn't play our best. We played good. We had opportunities around the rim that we missed."

-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's performance against Rice.

Star of the day: Thomas Bell scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting to lead UNT. Bell also grabbed eight rebounds and helped set the tone on a day the Mean Green dominated defensively.

Our take: UNT continued its impressive late-season run when it cruised to a win over Rice in Houston.

The Mean Green have now won 10 straight and maintained control in the race for the Conference USA West Division and overall league title.

UNT has not dropped a game since falling at home to UAB back on Jan. 6.

The Mean Green came into the day with a one-game lead on the Blazers (9-2) in the West Division standings.

There was never much of a doubt that UNT would inch closer to winning a C-USA title for the third straight season in its game against Rice. The Mean Green came into the day ranked second nationally in scoring defense with an average of 56.0 points allowed per game.

UNT improved on that mark by clamping down on the Owls perimeter shooters. Rice was averaging 10.4 makes from 3-point range per game but went just 3-for-13 against the Mean Green from deep.

The win sends UNT into the final two games of a critical road trip with a ton of momentum.

The Mean Green's game at UAB will be huge no matter what happens between now and next Saturday. It will be even bigger if UNT takes care of business against FAU and UAB can win its next two games against Old Dominion and and Rice.

