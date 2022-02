10.02.2022 in Crypto Space, major changes are in sight and active work is being done to create a decentralized platform that will return power back to the people. Right now, millions of people are watching and searching for information about cryptocurrencies. Where? On the most centralized websites in crypto like data aggregators. Isn’t it contradictory in the crypto world that was made to be decentralized? And yet, these big boys are deciding on which information you’re going to see.

