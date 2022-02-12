Review: The Conductor Chronicles One Woman’s History-Making Career in Classical Music

Countertenor Reginald Mobley not only has a beautiful voice, he is also an outspoken advocate for diversity in classical music. Sunday’s Musica Antiqua features a conversation between Reggie and host Alan Muirhead that starts with the pieces he’ll be singing on Feb. 15 at Overture Center and the diversity of composers represented, but then moves on to explain how he prepares for a concert, his early musical experiences as a black kid in Gainesville FL, and how he discovered he was a countertenor. Reggie, who has been appointed the first-ever programming consultant for the Boston-based Handel and Haydn Society, also talks with Alan about why many black people feel a barrier because they “don’t look like Bach,” the micro-aggressions that he and other people of color have experienced as classical performers, and what we can do to increase diversity in classical music programming. Tune in Sunday, Feb 13, at 8am to Musica Antiqua; the interview starts a little after 9am.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO