ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: The Conductor Chronicles One Woman’s History-Making Career in Classical Music

By Lisa Trifone
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, a couple dozen of our country’s best and brightest are recognized as MacArthur Fellows; colloquially, it’s known as the “Genius Grant,” a no-strings-attached gift of $625,000 (raised in 2013 from its previous $500,000) paid out over five years to the U.S. citizens doing the most to contribute to and...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago Sinfonietta’s Dream of an MLK Tribute

Chicago Sinfonietta’s annual January concert celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. is a tradition that goes back to the early days of the 35-year-old ensemble. But this year’s concert, held on Sunday (January 16) at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville and at Chicago’s Symphony Center on Monday (January 17, the MLK holiday) held special resonance.
CHICAGO, IL
wrti.org

WRTI Honors Black Classical Music and Jazz Artistry for Black History Month 2022

Throughout the month of February, WRTI is proud to bring you a very special classical and jazz celebration of Black History Month. On the classical side, we’re celebrating composers and musicians of African descent with a special feature, Black History Month In Focus. In addition to music by Black composers and artists being broadcast each day, tune in Mondays through Saturdays at 9 AM, 12 PM, and 4 PM when we’re specifically highlighting a different Black composer or artist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Third Coast Review

Preview: Lifeline’s Fillet of Solo Festival Celebrates Personal—and Virtual—Storytelling

Lifeline Theatre has launched its 25th annual Fillet of Solo Festival for a three-week run of virtual storytelling by some of the most vibrant and creative storytellers from Chicago and all over the country. It’s all available via digital magic and a $45 (or name-your-price) ticket that entitles you to watch as many tales as you wish over the festival’s run.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marin Alsop
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Pauli Murray
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
wortfm.org

Increasing diversity in classical music

Countertenor Reginald Mobley not only has a beautiful voice, he is also an outspoken advocate for diversity in classical music. Sunday’s Musica Antiqua features a conversation between Reggie and host Alan Muirhead that starts with the pieces he’ll be singing on Feb. 15 at Overture Center and the diversity of composers represented, but then moves on to explain how he prepares for a concert, his early musical experiences as a black kid in Gainesville FL, and how he discovered he was a countertenor. Reggie, who has been appointed the first-ever programming consultant for the Boston-based Handel and Haydn Society, also talks with Alan about why many black people feel a barrier because they “don’t look like Bach,” the micro-aggressions that he and other people of color have experienced as classical performers, and what we can do to increase diversity in classical music programming. Tune in Sunday, Feb 13, at 8am to Musica Antiqua; the interview starts a little after 9am.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Introducing NYS Music’s Black History Maps

Black history month can be a frustrating time of the year. The opportunity to celebrate the numerous Black vanguards is a great honor. Yet, having to encapsulate so much greatness in only 28 short days is a task in itself. How do you prioritize one Black success story over another? The truth is you can’t, but that doesn’t mean you don’t try.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Classical Musicians#Conductor#Art#Macarthur Fellows#Juilliard
Third Coast Review

Review: Humans and Objects at Play by the Neo-Futurists as Chicago International Puppet Festival Continues

The show kicks off with a preamble in the Neo-Futurarium anteroom with two masterfully crafted and almost magical projection and shadow puppet works by Myra Su: “Inked” where her self and her alter ego play with a brush-painted landscape ( you can actually buy parts of the scrolled creation that is made each night in the lobby) and “String of Echoes,” an excerpt of a larger work about canned seafood and the sea, which ends with perfect little illuminated boats literally sailing over our heads and out the door. Su is one of the masterminds behind the amazing work of Manual Cinema. (If you have not seen them yet, you need to put Manual Cinema on your list of cannot miss.)
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Black Women’s Work Underpins Goodman Theatre’s Gem of the Ocean

Black history is continuously under attack, even during Black History Month. Some jurisdictions and politicians are busily banning books and curriculums that even mention America’s original sin of slavery. Playwright August Wilson’s body of work chronicled the history of Black lives and the impact of systemic racism in his Century Cycle, ten plays set in his hometown of Pittsburgh during each decade of the 20th century.
CHICAGO, IL
NPR

A machine turns Black people white in the musical 'Black No More'

A new musical inspired by a satirical Afro-futurist novel called. , opens off-Broadway Tuesday, presented by the New Group. Set during the Depression, both the book and the musical examine race in America with an outrageous plot device – an inventor comes up with a machine that turns Black people white.
MUSIC
Daily Corinthian

Symphony conductor has lifelong love of music

The black dots and lines on the sheets of white paper dance off the page and start playing their melodic composition in Maurice Weatherall’s heart. Each individual note along the music staff takes him on a journey of symphonic euphoria. He looks at each smiling face of his orchestra, and then raises his hand holding his conductor baton.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
uticaphoenix.net

Voices of Polonia: Artur Rodzinski–Polish Orchestra Conductor of Opera and Symphonic Music

Artur Rodzinski (1 January, 1892-27 November 1958) was a Polish conductor of opera and symphonic music. He is especially noted for his tenures as a music director of the Cleveland Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic in the 1930 and 1940s. He was the classical music conductor of the Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the New York Philharmonic.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Circa Survive are making some of the best music of their career

From the very beginning, Circa Survive were in a lane of their own. With members who had already done time in Saosin, Taken, and This Day Forward, they were immediately embraced by the post-hardcore/emo world, and Anthony Green's hooky melodies made them easy to like, but almost nobody in that scene was combining post-hardcore with the kinds of progressive and psychedelic rock influences that Circa Survive brought to classics like 2005's Juturna and 2007's On Letting Go. And in a sea of similar-sounding singers, nobody's voice sounded like Anthony Green's. After a short-lived stint on a major label (for 2010's Blue Sky Noise) coincided with declining mainstream interest in post-hardcore and emo, Circa could've thrown in the towel like many of their peers did, but they powered through the 2010s with a series of rock-solid albums that stayed true to the band's roots and only strengthened their already-diehard fanbase.
MUSIC
NJ.com

New assistant conductor to make debut with Princeton symphony

Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s (princetonsymphony.org) recently appointed Georg and Joyce Albers-Schonberg assistant conductor Kenneth Bean will make his debut on the podium at performances 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb.5, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, in Alexander Hall’s Richardson Auditorium on the Princeton University campus in Princeton. The concerts also...
PRINCETON, NJ
Third Coast Review

Review: West Side Story at Marriott Lincolnshire Features a Formidable Cast and a Few Missteps

I love a good evening out at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. For years now, they’ve put on top notch shows that aren’t just good ‘for the suburbs,’ but are great anywhere, with top notch acting, amazing choreography and set design, and superb musicality. I look forward to reviewing these shows and oftentimes find them extremely memorable and exciting, and I particularly enjoy the sort of “theater in the round” experience that literally shows the story from all angles. Victor Malana Maog directs the production, with choreography by Alex Sanchez.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
laduenews.com

Review: ‘The Prom’ Makes Its Point Gently as a Funny, Exuberant Musical

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets: $29 to $99; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com. Highlights: Delayed three days because of cases of COVID-19 among the cast, the touring production of “The Prom” arrived at The Fabulous Fox with all of its heart, humor and vibrancy intact to delight its opening-night audience. “The Prom” has plenty of entertaining music and lively show numbers, but it’s the laugh-out-loud comedy that makes it work so well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
yourerie

Erie Junior Philharmonic names new Music Director and Conductor

The Erie Junior Philharmonic (EJP) has named a new permanent Music Director and Conductor — Matthew Salvaggio. Salvaggio has served as interim Music Director and Conductor for the EJP since October 2021. “Getting to work with the students of the Jr. Phil has been an incredible experience – they...
ERIE, PA
Third Coast Review

Preview: Puppet Theater Festival Opens With the Social Commentary of The Plastic Bag Store

Upon entering the Plastic Bag Store, you will find yourself in a conceptual minimart where exquisite installation art meets environmental activism with black humor. If you book tickets to see the puppet show film that is the beating heart of this project, you will see the compassionate artistry that brings deep meaning and humanity to all the depressing facts.
CHICAGO, IL
theprospectordaily.com

Fall in love with classical music

Whether you know it or not, your life has been surrounded by classical music. It’s everywhere – from the latest Marvel blockbuster to the Simpsons, to video games, to rock bands, to hip-hop samples and pop number 1 hits. It is ingrained at every turn in our culture. Sure, it may not elicit the same head-banging, screaming your lungs out, fiery response that popular music does today, but it is cool.
EL PASO, TX
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
318
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy