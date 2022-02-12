ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Santi Aldama (foot) available Saturday night for Memphis

By Sean Montiel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama is available to play Saturday in the team's game against...

Penny Hardaway coming out of a coffin? Memphis basketball fans react to upset of Houston

The Memphis men's basketball team has its season-defining win. The Tigers pulled off a 69-59 upset of No. 7 Houston on Saturday for their first true road victory over an AP Top-10 team since 2005. Landers Nolley II led Memphis with a season-high 20 points, and Lester Quinones came up with a clutch 3-pointer to give the Tigers a lead they wouldn't forfeit late in the second half.
Chicago's Javonte Green (foot) ruled out on Saturday, Troy Brown Jr. to start

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (foot) will not play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green will sit out on Saturday night after Chicago's rookie was ruled out with a foot ailment. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to log more minutes against a Thunder unit allowing a 108.6 defensive rating.
Santi Aldama
Lamelo Ball
Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
Devin Booker leads NBA-leading Suns past Magic 132-105

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 26 points and Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 132-105 Saturday night. Chris Paul recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 assists, and the Suns had nine players score in double figures. Phoenix has won 16 of 17 games and owns the NBA’s best record at 46-10. The Magic were led by rookie guard Jalen Suggs, who scored 20 points, two shy of his career-high, and a season-high 10 assists. Cole Anthony scored 17 points, and Chuma Okeke had 15 points off the bench.
Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
Nolley leads Memphis to 69-59 win over No. 6 Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored 20 points and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis rallied past No. 6 Houston 69-59 on Saturday and snapped the Cougars’ 37-game home winning streak. DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones each scored 13 points as the Tigers (14-8, 8-4 American) won their fifth straight. […]
Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
Ben McLemore coming off Blazers' bench Saturday with Josh Hart starting

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. McLemore has been starting as of late. However, following the acquisition of Josh Hart, that will change. Against the Knicks, it'll be Hart who gets the nod at off-guard. In a corresponding move, McLemore will be a primary scoring option for the second unit.
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Memphis Grizzlies (39-18) are a 6.5-point favorite against the Charlotte Hornets (28-28) on February 12, 2022. The game's point total is set at 235.5. In their last game, the Grizzlies got a team-high 23 points from Ja Morant on the way to a 132-107 win over the Pistons on Thursday. They were favored by 11.5 points and covered the spread, and the teams combined to score 239 points to hit the over on the 224.5 point total. Their last time out, the Hornets saw LaMelo Ball rack up a team-high 31 points to lead them to a 141-119 win over the Pistons on Friday. They were 6-point favorites and covered the spread, and the teams scored 260 total points to top the 227.5-point over/under.
Denver's Monte Morris (concussion) remains out on Saturday

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (concussion) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morris will miss his second straight game with a concussion. Expect Bones Hyland to play more minutes at the guard positions against a Toronto unit ranked 13th in defensive rating. Hyland's Saturday projection includes...
Delon Wright (hip) probable for Hawks on Sunday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Delon Wright (hip) is probable for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. Wright is dealing with a hip injury but is expected to play against Boston on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 13.6 minutes against the Celtics. Wright's Sunday projection includes 4.4 points, 2.0...
NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
Donte DiVincenzo available for Kings on Saturday

Sacramento Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo is available for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. DiVincenzo will be active for his debut with the Kings in Washington. In a matchup against a Wizards' team allowing a 111.7 defensive rating, our models project DiVincenzo to score 14.9 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes...
Raptors' Fred VanVleet (groin) available on Saturday

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. VanVleet has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 38.7 minutes against the Nuggets. VanVleet's Saturday projection includes 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds,...
Tyler Herro (knee) available for Miami on Saturday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Herro has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Nets on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Brooklyn. Herro's Saturday projection includes 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
