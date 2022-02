There has rightfully been a large amount of praise for the play of Andre Drummond over the first half of the Sixers season. Drummond had proven to be the best backup center that Joel Embiid has ever had, but it was necessary to trade him in order for the Sixers to add a second superstar in James Harden. This was undoubtedly the right move, as having backup center problems is much less of a concern than the team lacking top-end talent. With the 18.4 points per game that Drummond averaged now up for grabs, it could be rookie Charles Bassey who is able to jump on this opportunity.

