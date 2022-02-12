Florida rapper Kodak Black shot outside West Hollywood club, report says

Next week marks the five-year anniversary of Texas neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch being sentenced to life in prison. Dubbed "Dr. Death," the case gained national attention, revealing how easy it can be for dangerous doctors to transfer between hospitals. A KXAN investigation found Texas patients aren't getting all the information they need about some doctors' histories. Our team searched through thousands of disciplinary records, spanning more than a dozen states, to discover some physicians are coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind. After KXAN started asking questions, the Texas Medical Board promised changes.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO