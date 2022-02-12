Rihanna Breaks The Internet In Custom Top And Pants By The Attico

is certainly killing this pregnancy and she’s just sent the internet into a frenzy again with her latest fashionable ensemble!

Last night, the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur stepped out for a Fenty Beauty & Skin party in Los Angeles and certainly stole the show in a custom sheer green and purple ensemble from The Attico. She paired the look with a bright, bold red lip and wore her hair long, straight, and parted over to one side with some behind her ear and the other falling to frame her gorgeous face.

The 33-year-old was accompanied by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who wore a Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh jacket.

The gorgeous couple was all smiles as they walked hand in hand into the event where Bajan mommy-to-be was the star of the evening.Inside the event, the billionaire beauty chatted with PEOPLE about her pregnancy, noting that it’s fun but challenging to be fashionable while pregnant. “ I like it. I’m enjoying it,” she told the magazine. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the singer added. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” She continued, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” Rihanna continued. “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b****.”

And we’re certainly having just as much fun watching the pregnant mommy-to-be dress up and fashionable during her journey to motherhood!

We can’t wait for more pregnancy looks from the mommy-to-be!

Don’t miss…

Rihanna Channels the 00’s With A Trucker Hat And Butterfly Crop Top