Minnesota man, running from accident, dies after being struck by three vehicles
BURNSVILLE, MN (KELO.com) — A 20-year-old Mankato, Minnesota man is dead after running from a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W...kelo.com
Darwin Award winner. But on a serious note, the effects on the drivers who hit him can be devastating. I hope they are okay, mentally and physically.
Hopefully that semi driver didn't suffer any damage to a fuel tank or the steps up to the cab. It's always messy washing hair and bone chips out of those areas.
Wow... lots of the things that were written here are very unsympathetic. No matter what, this person was first and foremost, a human being. Have some respect, people or don't say anything at all.
