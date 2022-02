In this workshop, we will be creating a portrait oil painting with meaning, as well as exploring the idea that academic principles and beauty in art has seen a decline. For Howard Lyon, the author of this tutorial, the idea started with a painting titled After the Dance, done in 2017. The ‘dance’ referred to the amazing period of artistic creation at the end of the 19th century, when Sargent, Bouguereau, Waterhouse and Leighton were all at the top of their game. The 20th century saw some incredible innovations and diversity in art but, for Lyon, didn’t offer as much beauty or skill as the 19th century. Lyon wanted to express his passion for the principles espoused by the artists I love and apply it to a series.

