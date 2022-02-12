Writers Weigh In: Discussing Montreal’s Coaching Change

Well, at least that’s over. The Flyers closed out their home-and-home series against the Red Wings with a weird noon game yesterday, and, well, it didn’t go very well for them. Just as they did in Wednesday’s game, the Flyers fell into an early hole, when a defensive breakdown inside the first five minutes of play opened up a ton of space for the Red Wings, and Tyler Bertuzzi got them on the board. The Flyers tried to rally from there, but the hole got even deeper for them in the second period, when some time for them in the offensive zone failed to turn into a goal, and then Dylan Larkin forced a turnover, started a rush up-ice and took advantage of an iffy change for the Flyers, and fed Filip Zadina to put them up 2-0.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO