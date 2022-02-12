ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Writers Weigh In: Discussing Montreal’s Coaching Change

Cover picture for the articleHabsWorld.net -- The decision to let Dominique Ducharme go as head coach wasn’t too surprising but the appointment of Martin St. Louis as interim head coach certainly was. Our writers weigh in on the coaching change in Montreal. Terry Costaris: This is a head-scratcher of a move. It...

FanSided

TRADE ALERT: Canadiens Acquire Goaltender Andrew Hammond

It was pretty obvious that the goaltender situation with the Montreal Canadiens was getting beyond dire. Cayden Primeau desperately needs to head back down to Laval to rebuild his confidence and Samuel Montembeault, who’s been playing injured for weeks now, desperately needs a break. Fans woke up on Saturday...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Bad Luck, Gudbranson Fight, NHL Trade Talk

Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gudbranson and New York Islanders forward Russ Johnston dropped the gloves late Saturday night, and it was a throwback fight. Gudbranson also scored in the Flames win, as the Islanders lost…again. The Vancouver Canucks are targeting the New Jersey Devils center on the NHL trade market. Teams are calling about exiled Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Ritchie, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have a serious issue with the injury bug.
NHL
habsworld.net

Habs Put Up a Fight but Fall 2-1 to Columbus

HabsWorld.net -- The Canadiens hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets for a rare Saturday afternoon matinee, hoping to break an eight-game losing streak and give freshman coach Martin St. Louis his first win as a coach. As on Thursday night, the Habs put up a good fight and this time they...
NHL
habsworld.net

Habs trade Tyler Toffoli to Calgary

HabsWorld.net -- New GM Kent Hughes promised that the recent coaching change wasn’t going to be the only notable change made and that proved true on Monday as the Habs traded winger Tyler Toffoli to Calgary. In return, the Canadiens receive first and fifth-round picks, prospect Emil Heineman, and winger Tyler Pitlick.
NHL
NHL

Skinner scores four goals, Sabres hand Canadiens 10th consecutive loss

Jeff Skinner recorded his 6th NHL career hat trick and five points, and Alex Tuch collected three assists to fuel the Sabres' 5-3 victory. Skinner scored his third goal at 8:16 of the third period to give the Sabres a 4-3 lead for his first NHL hat trick since Oct. 20, 2018, at the Los Angeles Kings. His fourth goal made it 5-3 at 18:14. He also had an assist for the first five-point game of his NHL career.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Mistake with Jared McCann

One day Jared McCann will be the subject of a Toronto Maple Leafs’ Forgotten Ones. You may already not remember the talented top-line centre for the Seattle Kraken was a Maple Leaf for about four days. For all the moves, good and bad, the team’s front office made in the past offseason, not protecting McCann from the expansion draft may be the worst one of all. It’s easy to block that memory until you see McCann play Toronto and realize just how good a player Kyle Dubas let go – for nothing.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Alec Martinez ‘just not there’ in recovery, Knights GM says

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez hasn’t played a game in more than three months, something general manager Kelly McCrimmon said has led to “tremendous frustration” for the player. It’s unclear when that feeling will cease. Martinez suffered a facial laceration Nov. 11 against the Minnesota Wild...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames acquire Tyler Toffoli from Montreal Canadiens

The Calgary Flames have made a big splash in the trade market. Per multiple reports, the club has acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens. The Flames have sent Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, their 2022 first-round pick and their 2024 fifth-round pick to Montreal to complete the trade. If their first-round pick in 2022 is a top 10 pick, Montreal will instead receive their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wild get 6th straight home win….Flames acquire Toffoli with Canadiens

UNDATED (AP) — A two-goal deficit did little to cool off the Minnesota Wild on Monday. The Wild earned a 7-4 win over the Red Wings as rookie Matt Boldy recorded his first career hat trick and had an assist. The Wings led 2-0 until Boldy scored twice in a 2:05 span of the first period. He completed his hat trick in the second period with his second power-play goal of the night.
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 7, Red Wings 4

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 7-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Monday night:. It took Wild forward Matt Boldy all of 13 NHL games to record his first NHL hat trick. The young winger is a late entry into the Calder Trophy race, but if he keeps putting up hat tricks ... or just the point per game pace he's been on since making his debut last month.
NHL
#Habs
ClutchPoints

Canadiens trade Tyler Toffoli to Flames in blockbuster deal

With the NHL entering trade season now that the All-Star Break has come to a conclusion, two teams have struck first to get the ball rolling. The Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames agreed to a blockbuster trade that will send star winger Tyler Toffoli to Calgary in exchange for significant draft capital as well as a couple of players, according to Frank Seravalli. In exchange for Toffoli, the Habs are sending a Top-10 protected 2022 first-round pick, a 2024 fifth-round pick, prospect Emil Heineman, and 30-year-old forward Tyler Pitlick.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets ride winning streak into Calgary

BLUE JACKETS (23-22-1) at FLAMES (26-13-6) The Blue Jackets feel good having won three in a row, and with the team now back at .500 on the season, some optimistic Blue Jackets fans perhaps see a path back into the postseason race with Columbus having made up four points on eighth-place Boston since the All-Star break.
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings' 'Guelph Line' offering balance for coach Jeff Blashill

Detroit — Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill put Tyler Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri and Pius Suter together on what’s become known as the “Guelph Line” on Jan. 15, and they’ve produced ever since. Bertuzzi got Detroit’s first goal in Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 4-2 loss to the Red Wings

Well, at least that’s over. The Flyers closed out their home-and-home series against the Red Wings with a weird noon game yesterday, and, well, it didn’t go very well for them. Just as they did in Wednesday’s game, the Flyers fell into an early hole, when a defensive breakdown inside the first five minutes of play opened up a ton of space for the Red Wings, and Tyler Bertuzzi got them on the board. The Flyers tried to rally from there, but the hole got even deeper for them in the second period, when some time for them in the offensive zone failed to turn into a goal, and then Dylan Larkin forced a turnover, started a rush up-ice and took advantage of an iffy change for the Flyers, and fed Filip Zadina to put them up 2-0.
NHL
Alpena News

Goalie Thomas Greiss makes 32 saves as Detroit Red Wings pounce on Philadelphia Flyers again, 4-2

DETROIT — Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in the four days, 4-2 on Saturday. Rookie Moritz Seider scored a big power-play goal in the third period as Detroit won for the third time in four games overall. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, and Dylan Larkin had three assists.
NHL

