John Ryder secured the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night, edging past Daniel Jacobs with a split-decision win in front of a raucous hometown crowd in London.With Ryder entering the bout at 33 years of age and his American opponent having turned 35 earlier this month, a loss felt like it could signal the end of either man’s chances of reigning as super-middleweight champion.Jacobs, a former two-time middleweight title holder, exhibited his undeniable ring craft in the early rounds, looking the quicker of the two fighters and landing with well-timed counters.Jacobs utilised his jab well to keep Ryder...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO