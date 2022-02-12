South Broadway Cultural Center hosts city employee art exhibit

MARION - The Marion Art Center has announced a presentation of its newest exhibit “Exploring Native American Culture: Art, Craft, and Inspiration,” with works by Max Brown-Garcia, Makerjake, and Vincent Mancini. The exhibit showcases three unique experiences of Native American culture. Brown-Garcia’s craftwork, including an eagle feather bustle, staff, and regalia, offers a glimpse into his firsthand Native male perspective. Makerjake (a pseudonym for artist/educator Jacob Ginga), descended from a large Native American family filled with indigenous craftspeople, finds himself “occupying the cultural space between his Indigenous ancestors and his traditional middle-class upbringing.” His paintings, prints, and drawings, which he sees as studies in visual culture, are also vehicles to explore the “emotionally complicated space” in which he exists. Lastly, Mancini, who is not Native, creates works inspired by Native American culture and spirituality, through a process called feather lineation. The process involves delineating an image by arranging segments of cut feathers in a geometric pattern. Mancini is “particularly interested in challenging perceptions, stereotypes, and expectations of Native American culture.” Mancini, along with New Bedford resident, artist and curator Jess Bregoli, were integral to bringing these artists and their works to the MAC.
Comments / 0