Visual Art

South Broadway Cultural Center hosts city employee art exhibit

ABQJournal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city has given its employees a chance to show off their artistic talents with a curated show at the South Broadway Cultural Center. The show will run through March 12, featuring works from 26 city employees. Curator Augustine Romero, who has worked at the cultural center since 2003, said employees...

www.abqjournal.com

Wicked Local

New Art Center's Newton exhibition series features curators of color's visions

An exciting art exhibit with bright, energetic colors brings life to the first-floor lobby of Trio, a mixed-use building on 245 Walnut St. in Newtonville. The New Art Center is using the site, called the New Art Corridor, as a gallery featuring artworks chosen by a member of its BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and people of color) Curatorial Program. Because of its public location, the doors to the art space are always unlocked.
NEWTON, MA
Wicked Local

New exhibit at the Marion Art Center

MARION - The Marion Art Center has announced a presentation of its newest exhibit “Exploring Native American Culture: Art, Craft, and Inspiration,” with works by Max Brown-Garcia, Makerjake, and Vincent Mancini. The exhibit showcases three unique experiences of Native American culture. Brown-Garcia’s craftwork, including an eagle feather bustle, staff, and regalia, offers a glimpse into his firsthand Native male perspective. Makerjake (a pseudonym for artist/educator Jacob Ginga), descended from a large Native American family filled with indigenous craftspeople, finds himself “occupying the cultural space between his Indigenous ancestors and his traditional middle-class upbringing.” His paintings, prints, and drawings, which he sees as studies in visual culture, are also vehicles to explore the “emotionally complicated space” in which he exists. Lastly, Mancini, who is not Native, creates works inspired by Native American culture and spirituality, through a process called feather lineation. The process involves delineating an image by arranging segments of cut feathers in a geometric pattern. Mancini is “particularly interested in challenging perceptions, stereotypes, and expectations of Native American culture.” Mancini, along with New Bedford resident, artist and curator Jess Bregoli, were integral to bringing these artists and their works to the MAC.
MARION, MA
Morning Sun

Alma Art Center shows off new exhibits and fundraising opportunities

Over the next few weeks there are two good reasons to visit the Alma Community Art Center at 213 Superior Street in downtown Alma. The first is to inspect donations for the on-line auction for Arts United. And the second is to be inspired by the pastel art of an Ovid artist.
ALMA, MI
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Bluefield University hosts Art exhibit by Gerry Young

BLUEFIELD – The Bluefield University Art Gallery is hosting Gerri Young’s “Plein air is my escape, but sometimes it rains” exhibit now through April 1, 2022. “This exhibition is a bit of an artistic buffet—it offers a little bit of a lot of things,” Young said. “Gerri is a unique artist as she uses a variety of techniques in her work,” said Walter Shroyer, chair of the art department. “She can take an ordinary scene and be able to capture the most important aspects. She expertly paints a variety of textures and is able to push the contrasts making the view alive.”Young works with acrylic, watercolor, pencil, ink, and experiments with oil. She enjoys working with different mediums and subjects, as shown in this exhibit.
BLUEFIELD, VA
auburn-reporter.com

City anticipates late summer opening for Arts and Culture Center

Lacking deep pockets, arts groups and artists are often compelled to live something of a vagabond life, moving into suitable meeting and display spaces when they become available, moving again when their owner rents them out or otherwise needs them. For groups like Valley Creative Arts and Auburn’s Striped Water...
AUBURN, WA
klax-tv.com

‘Hearts of Hope’ exhibit to open Friday night at River Oaks Square Art Center

Part of the River Oaks upcoming exhibition lineup will be work from the Hope House Outreach Project under the guidance of artist Carla Guillory in the Stokes-Harris Gallery. This project is part of River Oaks Art for All initiative, where local and resident artists teach creative sessions over the span of a nearly a year long time frame. For these projects, River Oaks partners with need-based organizations collaborating on classes and culmination exhibitions which document the impressive work of these student artists.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
montanakaimin.com

UM Museum of Culture’s exhibit shows how art made the West wild

The tall, dark sheriff. The silent, stoic Native American. Unruly mustangs and huge, hairy buffalo. All of these images have become iconic in the Wild West canon, but why is that? Where did these perceptions, sometimes with only the slightest shimmer of truth, come from? A new art exhibit here at the University may offer an answer.
springvillejournal.com

Springville Center for the Arts to host watercolor workshop

This two-part workshop will focus on the basics of watercolor painting such as concept and design, focus, light and shadow and wash applications. Students will enjoy a balance of demonstration of techniques and time to create their own masterpiece. Brown holds a Masters in Art Education from Buffalo State College...
SPRINGVILLE, NY
fox42kptm.com

Kaneko hosting pop-up art exhibition for award-winning schools and districts

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraskans for the Arts (NFTA) is a statewide organization of artists, educators, businesses, and individuals committed to advancing opportunities in the arts for all Nebraskans. Every year, NFTA honors two schools or school districts that have supported and encouraged media arts, visual arts, dance, music,...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Carnegie Arts Center to welcome Lewellen artist exhibit

Jean Jensen will have her work on display in the upper Garwood and Skala Galleries at the Carnegie Arts Center. The exhibit “A Glimpse of Spirit” will be up from February 15 until March 20. Her artist reception is scheduled for February 26 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Please join us in celebrating this wonderful local artist. Traveling allowed Jean to see Western Nebraska with a new perspective and to see the natural, largely untouched beauty of her childhood home. Returning to Nebraska, she began 35-year career as an artist. Mostly, Jean paints local subjects, combining her passion for the region with the aliveness and energy that she experienced in Kenya. She is skilled in watercolor, pastel and oil, using the raw emotive power of brilliant colors to capture the essence of flowers, wildlife, people and landscapes. Jean has attended the Autumn Art Workshop for twenty-eight years and serves on its board. She has taught some middle and high school art classes and community workshops. She lives near Lewellen, where she and her two brothers are the exhibiting artists and owners of the Most Unlikely Place gallery and café.
ALLIANCE, NE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Kingfisher Art Co. to host Black History Month art exhibit

Black art and artists will be celebrated at Kingfisher Art Co. as the downtown gallery hosts exhibition of works by Georgia-based Black artists from Feb. 16 through March 2. The gallery, located at 7 E. 2nd Ave., will host the exhibit which is curated by Amanda Banks, Xavier Ringer and Rosemary Ringer. It’s titled “We Been Here” and was created in collaboration with several local and area Black artists using a variety of media.
ROME, GA
chesterfieldobserver.com

‘Histories and Stories’: Perkinson Center co-hosts African American art exhibit

In recognition of Black History Month, the Black American Artists’ Alliance of Richmond and the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Entertainment will host the exhibit “Histories and Stories: A Special Province.” The exhibit, now on display in the Baxter and Elaine Perkinson Jr. Art Gallery, features 13 award-winning artists who have come together to create distinguished, culture-based art forms that uniquely tie together their African heritage with their American experiences. The exhibit includes a variety of media, including paintings, woodblock prints, collages, etchings, soft sculptures and quilts. This exhibit demonstrates the importance and development of African American music, literature, theater, dance, and cultural aesthetic through visual art forms crafted by local creators. The BAAAR defines African American art as art that aesthetically encompasses the values, visually articulates the circumstances and culturally celebrates the beliefs that have directed Black Americans’ shared cultural development. The exhibit is open to the public during normal gallery hours and by appointment through April 2.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Grice Connect

Tameka Phillips Multicultural Art Exhibition at the Averitt Center

Tameka Phillips, a first-generation American citizen who hails from New York City, explores multi-culturalism and ethnic identities in her exhibition, “Human/Abstract” which is on display through February 28 in the main gallery of the Averitt Center for the Arts. The Georgia Southern University graduate made both 2-D and...
ABQJournal

NMSU Art Museum lands $300K grant

The New Mexico State University Art Museum has been awarded a grant of $300,000 from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. “These funds make it possible for us to take the next step toward our vision of growth, including improving operations and hiring a collections curator,” said Marisa Sage, director of the University Art Museum, in a statement.
therochestervoice.com

Dual art exhibits now on display at Community Center

ROCHESTER - The Rochester Museum of Fine Arts is currently exhibiting a selection of works by Jeremy Miranda and ​Jarid del Deo, in the Bernier Room, in Suite 135 of the James W. Foley Memorial Community Center. Jeremy Miranda has become well-known for his playful landscapes that fuse scenes...
ROCHESTER, NH
cazenovia.edu

Community Art Exhibition Being Hosted in Reisman Hall

An exhibition featuring the work of 19 CazArts members is being hosted in the Art Gallery in the College’s Reisman Hall. The group exhibition begins Thursday, February 10, with a reception from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the gallery. The exhibit continues through Sunday, March 20. Please note that protective face masks are required for all to attend the in-person gallery reception, according to Jennifer Pepper, gallery director. Pepper is also a professor of art and art history and program director of the Studio Art program at the College.
CAZENOVIA, NY

