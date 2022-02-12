ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea matchwinner Havertz: Champions of the world sounds better

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea matchwinner Kai Havertz is full of pride after proving the matchwinner in the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras. Havertz's extra-time penalty saw Chelsea win the final 2-1. He said: "It's amazing. After...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Chelsea win Club World Cup as Kai Havertz scores extra-time penalty against Palmeiras

Chelsea were forced to go all the way, but finally get them all in. The European champions became the world champions, and just the fifth club to win every major trophy, after Kai Havertz again won them a major final.This was through a contentious penalty against Palmeiras that was probably the right decision, but again raises the possibility that the rule is wrong. Chelsea will fairly argue that it was a similarly harsh call on Thiago Silva that forced them all the way to extra-time in the first place, but the details won’t matter to history. Neither will an unconvincing...
CBS Sports

FIFA Club World Cup final score: Chelsea survive Palmeiras behind goals from Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku

Palmeiras almost took things to the wire but Chelsea's season of trophies continued with a 2-1 FIFA Club World Cup victory over South American champs in extra time. Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz found the back of the net to ensure that Chelsea became not only Champions of Europe, but champions of the world. Luan had a match to forget conceding the winning penalty to Havertz and getting sent off in the closing seconds but Palmeiras overall had a match to be proud of.
Person
Kai Havertz
FanSided

Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras player ratings: Havertz penalty wins CWC

Chelsea captured the first FIFA Club World Cup trophy in its storied history on Saturday night. The Blues defeated Palmeiras 2-1 thanks to a Kai Havertz penalty in the 117′ of the contest. It wasn’t pretty throughout, the European Champions looked sluggish and flat, but it matters not in the end. Chelsea has now filled the last remaining void in its trophy case under the ownership of Roman Abramovich with this victory, Cesar Azpilicueta can also now claim he’s won it all during his time in London. The Blues have won the Club World Cup and Super Cup already this campaign. They have an opportunity to realistically win three more pieces of silverware this season (the Carabao Cup, UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup).
SB Nation

Havertz admits to nerves on winning penalty even as Azpilicueta ran decoy for Chelsea against Palmeiras

Kai Havertz hasn’t quite been the all-conquering force for Chelsea that he had been for Bayer Leverkusen — be that in terms of position, involvement, or scoring — but he’s now provided the winning goals on two of our biggest nights in recent history, following up his winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final with the winning goal in the 2021 Club World Cup final. And he’s been here for less than two seasons!
12up

Chelsea comes out on top in the FIFA World Cup Final

It's been an unreal 12 months for Chelsea Football Club and things got even better for the team on Saturday night. In a showdown with Palmeiras in the Club World Cup Final, the two teams treated us to a thriller. In extra time, with the contest on the line, Kai...
