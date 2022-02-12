Chelsea matchwinner Havertz: Champions of the world sounds better

Chelsea captured the first FIFA Club World Cup trophy in its storied history on Saturday night. The Blues defeated Palmeiras 2-1 thanks to a Kai Havertz penalty in the 117′ of the contest. It wasn’t pretty throughout, the European Champions looked sluggish and flat, but it matters not in the end. Chelsea has now filled the last remaining void in its trophy case under the ownership of Roman Abramovich with this victory, Cesar Azpilicueta can also now claim he’s won it all during his time in London. The Blues have won the Club World Cup and Super Cup already this campaign. They have an opportunity to realistically win three more pieces of silverware this season (the Carabao Cup, UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO