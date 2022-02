The Iowa State Cyclones entered Saturday on a three-game losing streak, greatly needing a victory to help their NCAA Tournament hopes. Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger did not mince words earlier in the week, when speaking about what is still possible for the team, and what needs to be done. “I would say every game for us, you could put in the must-win category,” Otzelberger said.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO