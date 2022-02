One in three young people have re-entered the workforce following the pandemic by taking up “insecure” jobs, according to a new report.Those who were unemployed during the pandemic are more likely to now be in atypical work, such as on temporary contracts and doing agency work, British think tank The Resolution Foundation has found.A study of 6,100 adults found that 33 per cent of young people who experienced joblessness during the pandemic are in insecure jobs, compared with 12 per cent of people who worked throughout the pandemic.By October 2021, three out of four young people who were jobless during...

