First, there was a pop, like firecrackers, then the world itself seemed to splinter.Ramjan Rath felt a sharp pain. He looked down, and realized he was on fire. Rath, whose fuel tanker blew up in a fatal attack on Abu Dhabi last month claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels last month, was standing by his truck filling out forms when the drones hit.“I saw my vehicle burning right in front of my eyes. … There was fire on my feet,” he told The Associated Press on Wednesday from an Indian canteen in Mussafah, the industrial district of Abu Dhabi where...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 10 DAYS AGO