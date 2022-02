Libertyville Sunrise Rotary Club (LSRC) has announced it will present the Spirit of Libertyville Winter Fundraiser benefitting local charities. Presented virtually for the second year, ticket holders will receive delicious home delivered meals from local restaurants and will have access to view the Spirit of Libertyville fundraising program online. The event will be offered on Saturday, February 26 at 6:00 pm on Zoom. The cost to attend the event is $125 per single ticket or two tickets for $200. The ticket price includes meals and raffle tickets. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $20 each or 6 for $100. Event and raffle tickets can be purchased here: https://one.bidpal.net/spiritoflibertyville/welcome.

LIBERTYVILLE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO